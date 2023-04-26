The Gallatin County Commission approved the sale of bonds for the construction of a new county courts building, nearly a year-and-a-half after voters approved the financial obligation.
The commission moved forward with the sale of $29 million in general obligation bonds that voters approved in late 2021 to build a new Law and Justice Center Tuesday. The bonds will be sold to the Great Falls branch of investment firm D.A. Davidson.
The amount of time that it has taken the county to sell the bonds is not typical, and has been pushed back because of delays in the county’s auditing process.
Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said that the bonds could not be issued sooner because the county got behind in its state-required auditing process. Work was just completed on a financial audit for fiscal year 2021.
“This is the timeline we anticipated but normally we would have done this right away,” Brown said.
Brown put the onus of the slow down in the auditing process on a software system overhaul that began seven years ago.
That transition was likely not given the proper resources for such a large undertaking that saw the movement of complicated financial data from a variety of offices and departments, he added.
The delay in the auditing process could also affect the county’s bond rating, which acts similar to a credit rating. A new bond rating report could be released as early as next month, he said.
The main consequence of the report is what interest rate the county could qualify for. That means that the higher the bond rating score, the lower the interest rate. A lower interest rate translates to a lower burden on taxpayers.
Broken down even further, an updated report would say how reliable the county is in paying back bonds, Brown said.
He added that so far, the county has received positive feedback that it is “passing with flying colors.”
The sale of the $29 million worth of bonds will likely not be completed until early summer.
Bridget Eckstrom, a public finance banker with D.A. Davidson, said during the commission meeting Tuesday that the organization planned to lock in rates and move forward with funding the courts building project by June 22.
Eckstrom said that the cost per taxpayer could be slightly lower because of the amount of time that has passed since the bonds were originally approved by voters.
Originally, the county estimated that the bonds would cost $32.50 for a taxpayer that had an assessed home value of $500,000. However, those estimates were made off of mill values from 2021, Brown said.
Since then, the overall taxable value has increased because of growth in the county. That means that the value of a mill in Gallatin County has increased.
When a mill value increases, the amount of mills that can be used decreases, meaning there are more taxable properties that can be drawn from to spread out costs.
Brown said because of that change, the county would still be issuing the same amount of debt with the bonds, but there would be more taxpayers to spread the tax burden across.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.