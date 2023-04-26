New Law and Justice Center Construction
District Court Judge John Brown, far right, walks past as his former courtroom is demolished on Nov. 14 to make room for the new Law and Justice Center.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The Gallatin County Commission approved the sale of bonds for the construction of a new county courts building, nearly a year-and-a-half after voters approved the financial obligation.

The commission moved forward with the sale of $29 million in general obligation bonds that voters approved in late 2021 to build a new Law and Justice Center Tuesday. The bonds will be sold to the Great Falls branch of investment firm D.A. Davidson.

The amount of time that it has taken the county to sell the bonds is not typical, and has been pushed back because of delays in the county’s auditing process.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

