911 services back to full capacity in southwest Montana By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Aug 11, 2021 Dispatch centers in Gallatin and Park counties, along with West Yellowstone, are back up and running at full capacity after being plagued by 911 phone line issues in late July.Gallatin and Park counties returned to full capacity last week, while West Yellowstone was back up and running within a day. All three dispatch centers contract with the telecommunications company Lumen, which is a part of CenturyLink, for 911 phone services. The problems stemmed from a third party vendor and not Lumen directly.The issues started July 29 when 911 calls were met with busy signals or would not go through to a dispatcher. Critical information like caller ID and location was not showing up for about half of the wireless 911 trunks — devices that field all 911 calls — in either county or in West Yellowstone. Generally, the trunks deal with calls made from cellphones. There are trunks dedicated to landlines as well, but when those lines were busy, they would rollover to the other, malfunctioning trunks.West Yellowstone was the first to get running at full capacity again. That dispatch center only has two main lines for 911 calls. “For us it means more because when we’re more rural every second counts,” said Todd Richardson, the West Yellowstone Police Chief.Tim Martindale, director of 911 communications in Gallatin County, said in a text message that Monday through Thursday of last week 911 calls were at just over 80% capacity. By Thursday evening everything was back up and running at 100%.Park County was back up around the same time as Gallatin County. Peggy Glass, 911 dispatch coordinator for Park County, said that the dispatch center has four trunks, one dedicated to landline calls, and the others for cell phones. She's keeping her fingers crossed that it doesn't happen again."Our job is hard enough when you don't have the technology to do it," Glass said. 