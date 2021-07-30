911 partially down in Gallatin and surrounding counties By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Jul 30, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Gallatin County 911 announced the availability of text to 911 for residents and visitors during a press conference at Bozeman Fire Station #3 on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phone service provider issues at 911 dispatch centers in Gallatin and Park counties, along with West Yellowstone, are the main reason for people experiencing troubles calling emergency services.Though it is not a complete outage for 911 calls, some callers may run into busy signals or not have their caller ID and location registered by emergency dispatchers. Callers experiencing issues can still text 911 in Gallatin County, Park County and West Yellowstone. Texts should include details like what is happening and the texter’s exact location.The issues began Thursday evening. Any 911 calls made are put through 911 trunks, which is a system that gathers information like location and caller ID for dispatchers to use. Half of the 911 trunks in Gallatin County, Park County and West Yellowstone are not working.Tim Martindale, the director of 911 and communications in Gallatin County, said that the cause of the issues are unknown at the time. Gallatin County is receiving 911 calls, but not all lines are working.“We’re not completely down, we’re not without 911 service at all,” Martindale said. “We have a certain amount of 911 lines coming into the building, about half of those are experiencing issues at this time.”Callers may getting busy signals when calling 911 because these systems are down. Martindale said calls receiving busy signals have been random. He said dispatchers tested the lines last night and that callers could get through the busy signal after a few tries. But the best option for now is to text.“The one thing we’ve tested throughout the night that has had 100% accuracy is to text 911,” Martindale said. “And I know that is not the most convenient solution when you’re staring in the face of an emergency, but if there are those types of 911 calls people can push to text, that’s where we’ve had the most success.” Gallatin and Park counties, along with West Yellowstone’s dispatch, all use Lumen for 911 service. Martindale said that Lumen, part of CenturyLink, is working on finding a solution, but has no time table in place for a fix.Peggy Glass, 911 dispatch coordinator for Park County, said that two of the county's four 911 trunks are not working. If the two that are available are busy, 911 calls rollover to other lines. Lumen has narrowed Park County's 911 trunk situation to an issue at the company's office in Billings, Glass said.Attempts to contact Lumen were not immediately answered.Call overload has not been an issue — the only problem is when calls rollover to other lines, they do not have important location information.West Yellowstone Chief of Police Todd Richardson said that they have two lines, and only one is working properly. West Yellowstone police changed patrol around and made room on other lines to field 911 calls, but the issues haven’t disrupted them much, Richardson said.They also receive fewer calls than Bozeman or other larger police departments, Richardson said. But still, every call matters, he said.“Each one of the calls means everything to us,” Richardson said. “If we have a 911 call, say a medical problem, we don’t have a hospital sitting at our back door. Everything we deal with is time critical for us. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Gallatin County Park County West Yellowstone 911 Emergency Services Text To 911 Dispatch Caller Id Telephony Telecommunications Busy Signal Call Todd Richardson Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next City Amid tight housing market, some in Bozeman turn to RVs as permanent homes 22 min ago County 911 partially down in Gallatin and surrounding counties 3 hrs ago Health Health department recommends mask use as COVID-19 cases rise in Gallatin County 6 hrs ago News July drought rages on as MT cities deploy mitigation plans 22 hrs ago County Cannabis grow community sprouting in Gallatin County 22 hrs ago County Big Sky Country State Fair saw major jump in attendance 23 hrs ago What to read next City Amid tight housing market, some in Bozeman turn to RVs as permanent homes County 911 partially down in Gallatin and surrounding counties Health Health department recommends mask use as COVID-19 cases rise in Gallatin County News July drought rages on as MT cities deploy mitigation plans County Cannabis grow community sprouting in Gallatin County County Big Sky Country State Fair saw major jump in attendance Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Cannabis grow community sprouting in Gallatin County Posted: July 29, 2021 Big Sky Country State Fair saw major jump in attendance Posted: July 29, 2021 Gallatin County amends burn ban to allow for fire management Posted: July 29, 2021 Crosscut nearly finished with work at Trapper's Cabin Ranch south of Big Sky Posted: July 29, 2021 Gallatin County officials reviewing new CDC mask guidance Posted: July 28, 2021