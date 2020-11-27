Gallatin County is moving forward with plans to help Gallatin Gateway residents craft zoning regulations, an effort that has seen renewed interest as tension over new development grows.
In the coming weeks, the planning department will meet with some of those involved in a failed attempt to implement zoning restrictions about a decade ago to get a sense of why previous efforts were unsuccessful and to look at ways to make the process more effective.
The county then plans to host a meeting with Gallatin Gateway residents in January to discuss the process for creating the regulations.
Following the meeting, the county commission will likely appoint a steering committee, composed of Gallatin Gateway residents, to work with the planning department on drafting the regulations.
Writing and enacting the regulations could take years.
“It’s not a quick or easy process by any means,” said planning director Sean O’Callaghan.
This is the second attempt at creating zoning rules for Gallatin Gateway.
In 2009, the town wrote a neighborhood plan, a non-regulatory document that guides development and that can be a precursor to the implementation of zoning regulations.
The plan, which generally covered the center of Gallatin Gateway, focused on preserving agricultural land, concentrating growth in the downtown area and protecting the Gallatin River. Following the adoption of the plan, a group of residents worked on creating zoning regulations, but their efforts were unsuccessful.
This time, the county commission and residents would like to take ideas from the neighborhood plan but are also hoping to craft regulations for a broader area, extending from the town to the mouth of Gallatin Canyon.
Some residents have expressed concerns about development activity in that area, including the installation of billboards along U.S. 191 and the preparations for new subdivisions like Gateway Village, which will be built off the highway south of the Exxon gas station.
“I just feel like we can have the best impact with a more comprehensive effort out there than spending essentially the same amount of resources to go through a zoning process that is for a much smaller land area (and) that is really focused on just one issue,” O’Callaghan said.
Given resident interest in zoning, county commissioner Joe Skinner expressed willingness to hire additional planning department staff to work on the project.
“I don’t want to use the excuse that we’re not pursuing the implementation of these projects because we don’t have enough staff, because we don’t have enough resources,” Skinner said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.