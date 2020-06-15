Kenny Chesney will take the stage at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman next year.
After postponing his summer tour last month, Chesney announced Monday that his return to Montana will come on July 3, 2021. The announcement included new dates for his entire Chillaxifcation Tour, which he canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Original tickets for the Bozeman show — which was scheduled for July 5 — are automatically valid for the 2021 show.
Those unable to go to next year’s show have until July 15 to request a refund by emailing bto@montana.edu with their name and account number or seat location. Refund requests could also be made by calling the Bobcat ticket office at 406-994-2287 or TicketsWest at 866-443-2839.
Chesney said in a news release that he talked to experts, city officials, team owners and “medical people” to understand how the coronavirus pandemic was being resolved. He said he was hoping that more information would come to light and that there would be a solution to bring people back together.
“But things weren’t getting any clearer, so I did the hardest thing for me, but obviously best option for the safety of No Shoes Nation, my road family and everyone at the buildings involved,” Chesney said.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.