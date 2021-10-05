Support Local Journalism


Winter is coming.

Temperatures are predicted to dip and bring rain and thunderstorms throughout the end of this week, with snow on the way to some altitudes beginning on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are anticipated to be in the 70s on Wednesday and will dip in to the 60s on Thursday and Friday during the day. With those lower temperatures will come some rain and, with that rain, thunderstorms are likely beginning Wednesday afternoon or evening. Freezing temperatures overnight are also expected through the end of the week.

That’s a pretty big departure from the low 80s the Bozeman area has been seeing, said Jim Brusda, a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls.

“It will feel much cooler,” Brusda said. “It’ll feel definitely fall-like.”

The weekend is expected to stay cool but be drier than the tail end of the week, Brusda said. Beginning Monday, another cold front is expected to bring even colder weather and snow to elevations above 4,500 feet. That means that Big Sky and West Yellowstone will almost definitely see snow falling next week, and Bozeman and Livingston have a chance of it, too.

Brusda and the meteorologists at NWS Great Falls aren’t accurately able to predict how much snow will fall, just that it’s on its way.

“Right now, basically, the forecast models are in a little bit of a disagreement about how much (snow) might fall,” Brusda said. “The probability of snow is there, it’s just whether you get an inch or two or end up with 8 or 10 inches.”

With precipitation on the way and freezing temperatures overnight likely, Brusda reminded people, especially those unfamiliar with driving in Montana’s winter weather, to drive safely.

“The biggest thing is you have to slow down,” Brusda said. “You have to go much slower and also allow much more distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, should you need to slow down.”

