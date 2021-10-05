editor's pick Cooler weather — and maybe some snow — on its way to Bozeman By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winter is coming.Temperatures are predicted to dip and bring rain and thunderstorms throughout the end of this week, with snow on the way to some altitudes beginning on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.Temperatures are anticipated to be in the 70s on Wednesday and will dip in to the 60s on Thursday and Friday during the day. With those lower temperatures will come some rain and, with that rain, thunderstorms are likely beginning Wednesday afternoon or evening. Freezing temperatures overnight are also expected through the end of the week. That’s a pretty big departure from the low 80s the Bozeman area has been seeing, said Jim Brusda, a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls.“It will feel much cooler,” Brusda said. “It’ll feel definitely fall-like.” The weekend is expected to stay cool but be drier than the tail end of the week, Brusda said. Beginning Monday, another cold front is expected to bring even colder weather and snow to elevations above 4,500 feet. That means that Big Sky and West Yellowstone will almost definitely see snow falling next week, and Bozeman and Livingston have a chance of it, too.Brusda and the meteorologists at NWS Great Falls aren’t accurately able to predict how much snow will fall, just that it’s on its way.“Right now, basically, the forecast models are in a little bit of a disagreement about how much (snow) might fall,” Brusda said. “The probability of snow is there, it’s just whether you get an inch or two or end up with 8 or 10 inches.”With precipitation on the way and freezing temperatures overnight likely, Brusda reminded people, especially those unfamiliar with driving in Montana’s winter weather, to drive safely.“The biggest thing is you have to slow down,” Brusda said. “You have to go much slower and also allow much more distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, should you need to slow down.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next State 9th Circuit asks MT if federal agencies are liable for on-duty assaults 3 hrs ago Environment Area closure lifted around Shedhorn fire south of Big Sky 3 hrs ago Environment Gianforte appoints members to expanded Fish and Wildlife Commission 6 hrs ago Environment FWP rolls out proposed changes to elk, deer hunting Oct 4, 2021 News Bozeman's Kiwanis Club celebrates 100th anniversary Oct 4, 2021 Environment Fire near Gardiner fully contained while the one south of Big Sky is halfway there Oct 4, 2021 What to read next State 9th Circuit asks MT if federal agencies are liable for on-duty assaults Environment Area closure lifted around Shedhorn fire south of Big Sky Environment Gianforte appoints members to expanded Fish and Wildlife Commission Environment FWP rolls out proposed changes to elk, deer hunting News Bozeman's Kiwanis Club celebrates 100th anniversary Environment Fire near Gardiner fully contained while the one south of Big Sky is halfway there Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Woman burned after chasing dog into Yellowstone hot spring Posted: 4 p.m. Bozeman's Kiwanis Club celebrates 100th anniversary Posted: Oct. 4, 2021 One dead, four injured after car hits moose near Cardwell Posted: Oct. 4, 2021 Shedhorn fire south of Big Sky doubles in size overnight; drones grounded aircraft twice Posted: Sep. 28, 2021 'Murder and Mayhem': Book digs into grisly crimes of Gallatin County's past Posted: Sep. 27, 2021