The state auditor race is a clash of upbringings. And their backgrounds shape how they view the role of auditor.
Republican Troy Downing, originally from California, served in the Air Force and has experience as a businessman in the insurance and securities industries. Democrat Shane Morigeau grew up on the Flathead Reservation and has been a state legislator the past four years.
“Who better to understand how bad actors would harm a consumer than somebody who’s been in that industry and seen how bad actors operate?” Downing said.
Morigeau views the position more from the perspective of people buying these services. While valuing business competition, he said people shouldn’t be sacrificed for companies.
“More than ever, it’s very important to continue to do everything we can to protect people,” Morigeau said, “especially people with pre-existing conditions in Montana.”
Republican Auditor Matt Rosendale is leaving the seat and running for U.S. House. While the candidates emphasize the auditor’s office is to serve as a consumer protection agency, they differ on how they view regulations.
The state auditor, also known as commissioner of securities and insurance, regulates those two industries. The office calls itself a criminal justice agency that protects consumers by ensuring fairness, transparency and access. When complaints are filed, the office can then investigate and potentially pursue legal action. The state auditor also sits on the Montana Land Board.
Morigeau has focused on consumers while Downing has said he’ll also look out for businesses that are following rules. Libertarian Roger Roots is running to limit government.
Downing, a Big Sky businessman, founded a technology startup that merged with Yahoo!, became a real estate developer and has his own self-storage business. He’s worked in both the insurance and securities industries.
He wants to avoid “heavy-handed regulation” that can limit growth. In turn, that could lead to more prosperous companies and lower prices. Downing feels that’s a form of consumer advocacy.
“I think a lot of what I want to do in that office in general requires somewhat of a culture shift,” Downing said. “You are a regulatory agency but let’s be business friendly as well.”
Morigeau grew up in what he called a “community of low-income individuals.” He’s motivated to help consumers because he’s witnessed people in Montana struggle to afford health care. While representing Missoula in the state House, Morigeau supported Medicaid expansion and mental health being covered by insurance the same as physical health.
He has a law degree from the University of Montana and has worked as a lawyer. Morigeau thinks his background as a criminal prosecutor could help him if elected.
“Do everything we can to make sure people aren’t sucker-punched by their health care bill,” Morigeau said. “I hear it all the time. People demand this. They want to have more clarity in their health costs.”
In 2018, when running for U.S. Senate, Downing pleaded guilty to misdemeanor hunting violations for obtaining resident hunting licenses as a non-resident and unlawful procurement of license or permit.
During the primary this summer, Montana’s Commissioner of Political Practices found that Downing committed seven campaign violations. Downing said breaking campaign rules were for insignificant things like not disclosing certain things in advertisements and not reporting the purchase of hand sanitizer.
“The actual complaints, some of them I thought were a little silly,” Downing said, “but it falls squarely on my shoulders.”
Roots, the Libertarian candidate, has previously run for U.S. Senate and secretary of state twice. He organized an event this summer that was condemned by the Montana Human Rights Network because of its ties to militia groups.
Though Roots doesn’t practice in Montana, the lawyer worked on the defense team for the Bundy family in Nevada. Roots wants to reduce government regulations.
Morigeau has campaigned against what he calls “junk insurance,” or cheaper short-term health insurance plans. Rosendale endorsed these plans in March, but Morigeau criticized them for not covering COVID-19 testing or pre-existing conditions. He described the plans as predatory.
Downing said he’d support policies that allow gender to be factored into insurance rates. In 1985, Montana became the first state in the country to implement unisex insurance legislation.
Downing gave the example of women tending to live longer and therefore shouldn’t be charged more for insurance. In 1985, though, the unisex law was considered a big win for the feminist movement.
“We’re basically artificially inflating premium cots for a whole set of Montanans that is not based on actuarial reality,” Downing said.
He recognized a change like this would require backing from the Legislature.
While both Morigeau and Downing prioritize the consumer aspect of the auditor’s office, Downing wants to structure regulations to help businesses succeed too. Their contrast in beliefs reflects their backgrounds.
“Me and my opponent have some drastic differences in who we are and where we come from,” Morigeau said.
