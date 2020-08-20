Construction is officially underway on the city’s $36.4 million safety center, which will be the new home for the Bozeman Police Department, Fire Station No. 1, municipal courts and prosecution and victim services.
“This has been a priority for the city since 2008,” said assistant city manager Chuck Winn on Thursday at the construction site. “We can not overstate how much we appreciate the public’s support in this.”
The Bozeman Public Safety Center was approved by over 60% of voters in November 2018. Winn said the construction on the safety center, which is next to the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, is scheduled to wrap up in April 2022.
The new building will remove some of the pressure on the Law and Justice Center, which Winn said was a necessary step as Bozeman continues to grow. The Bozeman Police Department moved some of its operations from the downtown station into the Law and Justice Center in 1994, which Winn said was a “really good solution at the time.”
“It’s served the public well, but the city’s outgrown it,” he said. “As the community has grown, the public safety system has grown as well ... This is at least a 30-, 40-year solution for us.”
The new safety center will also house evidence processing and storage for the police department. It will include training and meeting rooms, which will be shared between departments. There will also be more secure parking for police vehicles and a secure entryway for transporting people in custody to and from the courtrooms on the second floor. There won’t be a jail in the building.
Winn said much of the material from the 11 buildings were reused in the new project, like the 3,000 tons of concrete that was crushed and recycled into bases for the building’s foundation.
“We recycled, reused or repurposed a significant amount of that material,” Winn said. “That’s just good for the environment, good for the project and good for the budget.”
A new safety center was proposed to Bozeman voters twice before, in 2014 and in 2016. The 2016 proposal was a $68.3 million building that would have also housed county services like the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. But voters shot both of those ideas down before approving the 2018 bond.
Another roadblock for the center was a lawsuit brought against the city, which claimed that Bozeman broke election rules to get the building approved. That lawsuit was dismissed by a Park County judge in March 2019, but was then appealed to the Montana Supreme Court. It was later settled by the city, which maintained that it did not break election rules but did not want to continue with a lengthy and expensive legal battle.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.