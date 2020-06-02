In Tuesday’s primary election, moderate Republicans across Montana saw challengers from the right in several state legislative races.
In Gallatin County, early results indicated that more conservative candidates were pulling ahead. But results could change in some races where the margin was thin.
When the preliminary results were released at about 9 p.m., more than 2,000 ballots remained to be counted, said Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad.
Final results weren’t expected until after midnight.
The Republican race with the largest margin was in Senate District 35, where the more moderate candidate was winning as of Tuesday night.
Rep. Walt Sales, a Manhattan rancher, was beating former conservative state lawmaker Garry Perry and Debra Brown, a Winston resident who has served as treasurer of the Montana Republican Party and president of the Montana Federation of Republican Women. Sales received 66% of the vote, while Perry got 24% and Brown collected 10%.
Sales will likely join the state Senate in January as there are no Democratic challengers for the seat, which covers northwest Gallatin County, as well as pieces of Broadwater and Lewis and Clark counties.
Outside Senate District 35, moderate candidates weren’t faring as well.
The more conservative candidate was pulling ahead in House District 69 in northern Gallatin County. Jennifer Carlson, a Manhattan resident whose campaign focused on personal liberty, received 60% of the vote. Don Seifert, a moderate voice on the Gallatin County Commission, was losing with 40%.
Incumbent Bruce Grubbs was trailing challenger Caleb Hinkle in Belgrade’s House District 68. Hinkle received 57% of the vote, while Grubbs got 43%.
Hinkle, who previously worked for the state Legislature, has criticized Grubbs’ voting record and has received donations from conservative politicians including Reps. Greg Hertz and Brad Tschida and former lawmaker Art Wittich, of Bozeman. Grubbs is a member of the Solutions Caucus, a group of Republicans who have worked with the Democratic minority to pass legislation including the renewal of Medicaid expansion.
House District 64 looked slightly different with two more similar candidates vying for the seat now held by Rep. Kerry White, who is termed out. The race was also the tightest Republican contest based on the early results.
Jane Gillette, who unsuccessfully ran for a state House seat in 2018, was leading Randy Chamberlin, CEO of Montana Steel Industries, by fewer than 100 votes. She was winning 51% to 48%.
The Democrats also had a contested primary in House District 64. Brian Popiel, the owner of Arete Builders in Bozeman, was beating Josh Seckinger, a fly-fishing guide and failed U.S. Senate candidate, based on the preliminary results. Popiel was winning 58% to 42%.
House District 64 will be one of the races to watch in the general election. Democrats see the district, which runs from Four Corners to West Yellowstone, as one they can flip because its demographics are changing as the county grows. In 2018, the district’s race was close with White garnering 53% of the vote and Democrat Denise Albrecht receiving 47%.
Democrats also had a primary in House District 61, which covers east Bozeman. Incumbent Jim Hamilton, a retired financial adviser who has focused on taxes and budget issues as a state lawmaker, was beating Brian Close, a tax lawyer, who was endorsed by the Montana Federation of Public Employees and the Montana AFL-CIO. Hamilton was beating Close 57% to 43%.
No Republicans ran for House District 61, so Hamilton will return to the state Legislature for the 2020 session.
Tuesday was Montana’s first statewide mail-ballot election, a response to the coronavirus pandemic. Across the state turnout was record-breaking with 367,463 ballots returned by 5 p.m., according to the secretary of state’s website.
Throughout the day, Gallatin County election workers supervised drop-off boxes at 13 places across the county. The line at the county courthouse snaked from through the courthouse for most of the day. At some points, it spilled outside. When polls closed at 8 p.m., about 20 voters were waiting to cast their ballots. The final voter finished at 8:55 p.m.
