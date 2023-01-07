Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Lydia Allen, a junior at Gallatin High School, and her mom Jill Joyce each swerved around the red and blue flags that lined Bobcat — a blue square run off of the Alpine chairlift — at Bridger Bowl Ski Area on Saturday afternoon.

Allen angled past the blue gates. Joyce carved around the red gates. When they hit the bottom of the course, they both exclaimed. With a time of just over 31 seconds, Allen was a bit faster. It was one of her best times yet.

Allen has returned to Bridger Bowl’s community Dual Giant Slalom Race Series for five years. She comes back because it gives her a chance to race against her family members in healthy competition.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.