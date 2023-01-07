Lydia Allen, a junior at Gallatin High School, and her mom Jill Joyce each swerved around the red and blue flags that lined Bobcat — a blue square run off of the Alpine chairlift — at Bridger Bowl Ski Area on Saturday afternoon.
Allen angled past the blue gates. Joyce carved around the red gates. When they hit the bottom of the course, they both exclaimed. With a time of just over 31 seconds, Allen was a bit faster. It was one of her best times yet.
Allen has returned to Bridger Bowl’s community Dual Giant Slalom Race Series for five years. She comes back because it gives her a chance to race against her family members in healthy competition.
Joyce participated in ski races in high school and college, and now she’s getting her kids involved. She was happy with the conditions and the course on Saturday. Thanks to a storm on Friday, there was fresh snow under bluebird skies.
“It was good. I heard from previous racers that the red course is notoriously turny and maybe a little slower, so I did that one first to get it out of the way. Now I get to do the blue one and see if I can’t go a little faster,” Joyce said.
Bridger Bowl hosts the community slalom race series annually, and three more races were scheduled after Saturday — one on Sunday and two the following weekend. The objective is to ski around all of the flags on the course as quickly as possible.
“You get two runs — one on blue and one on red. It’s the most fun when you race against family and friends,” said Sophie Gawarkiewicz, an assistant events coordinator at Bridger Bowl. “It’s just a blast, and we’re here all day hanging out in the sunshine and playing music.”
This season is Gawarkiewicz’s second working at the race series, and she’s loved getting a chance to talk to people. “It’s just nice hanging out on the mountain. Everyone’s out here to have a blast, and I’m glad we can make that happen,” she said.
People of all ages and skill levels can sign up to compete in the slalom series, and each racer may speed down the hill on “anything that’s legal on this mountain” — from alpine or telemark skis to snowboards to snowblades, said Bridger Bowl Events Coordinator Chad Buckridge.
Entry to the races costs $20 per person, and staff give out dozens of door prizes to winners in different age categories, according to Buckridge. The prizes are donated by local sponsors.
There were 99 competitors in Saturday’s race, and their ages ranged from 4 to 64. Staff are setting a cap of 125 participants this year, and Buckridge said there are plenty of open slots left.
The series wraps up on March 18 with the Molly Hayes Spring Equinox GS race and Grand Prize Drawing. The grand prize is usually a destination trip, and the location changes from year to year, Buckridge said.
When Andrew Nakas made it to the end of the Bobcat race course on Saturday, he turned and kicked up a cloud of snow.
“It’s going great. Just the whole atmosphere with the first race of the season — everyone’s excited to be back, and you couldn’t ask for a better day,” he said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.