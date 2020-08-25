The Bozeman city commission is scheduled to vote Tuesday night on whether to approve a development that includes more than 230 affordable housing rentals.
The Arrowleaf and Perennial parks preliminary plan includes 232 long-term affordable apartments, a child care center run by Family Promise and a medical office run by Community Health Partners. The proposed project, at 1880 Sacco Dr., in north Bozeman, is being developed by Seattle-based GMD Development, LLC, with the Human Resources Development Council.
“When I look at a project like this, it’s checking multiple community need boxes, not just housing,” said HRDC associate director and community development director Tracy Menuez. “It really is a great community project, meeting a lot of community needs all on one site.”
All of the apartments will be income-restricted, meaning the household income of the renters must be under 60% of the area’s median income. Perennial Park apartments would be available only for seniors.
If the commission approves the project, the next step will be working with the Montana Board of Housing to complete the low-income housing tax credit applications. Those tax credits, if approved, will play a major part in keeping the apartments affordable.
Menuez said a groundbreaking is scheduled for this fall, as long as things go as planned. A development as large as Arrowleaf and Perennial parks will need a significant amount of infrastructure work, but once the apartments are nearing completion, Menuez said HRDC will generate a waiting list for potential renters.
Affordable housing for both renters and homeowners has long been an issue in Bozeman. A 2018 city report found that at least 44% of renters in Bozeman put 35% or more of their income toward rent, and the cost of buying a house continues to grow even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One project isn’t going to completely change the affordable housing landscape,” Menuez said. “But by taking these continual chunks and addressing different parts of the housing continuum ... that really helps us get closer to meeting our community’s goals.”
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.