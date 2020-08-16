A commission has narrowed the list of applicants to replace retiring District Court Judge Holly Brown and will interview the five finalists later this month.
The judicial nomination commission will interview the nominees on Aug. 28 at 10 a.m., and deliberations will follow the last candidate’s interview, according to a news release.
The commission will interview Andrew Breuner, Audrey Cromwell, Eric Kitzmiller, Peter Ohman and Sheryl Wambsgans.
The commission will then send the names of its top selections to Gov. Steve Bullock for consideration. Once appointed, the person will then have to be confirmed by the Montana Senate during the 2021 Legislature. That person would have to run for reelection in 2022 to serve the remainder of Brown’s term that expires in 2025.
People can watch the interviews remotely. Details about how to watch the interviews and deliberations will be posted on the commission’s website.
The person selected to fill the vacancy would take office within 30 days of the appointment.
The commission is made up of Gallatin County District Judge John Brown; Janice Bishop, of Missoula; Karl Englund, of Missoula; Elizabeth Halverson, of Billings; Hal Harper, of Helena; Lane Larson, of Billings; and Nancy Zadick, of Great Falls.
Brown, the first woman to serve as a district judge in Gallatin County, announced earlier this year that she’d retire in the fall. She said she wanted to spend more time with her family and noted that her decision had nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic.
Brown was appointed by former Gov. Judy Martz in 2004 to replace Judge Mark Guenther after he died of cancer.
