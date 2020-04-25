Two projects in southwest Bozeman are now in public notice periods, one of the last steps before the city’s final review.
The public has until May 1 to comment on both The Aviator Building, a three-story commercial building with a 170-spot parking lot, an escalator and space for a potential restaurant, and Site Z, a two-story commercial building with a 42-spot parking lot.
Site Z is planned to be roughly 16,000 square feet. The Aviator Building is the larger of the two projects at over 36,000 square feet, according to city planning documents.
Both buildings are in Bozeman’s Opportunity Zone, east of Rosauers grocery store, an area that allows tax incentives for developers.
After the public notice periods end, Bozeman’s director of community development will decide whether to approve the building plans.
Because of the city’s declaration of an emergency, public comments on both buildings are only being accepted via mail and email. Public comments on the projects can be emailed to agenda@bozeman.net or mailed to City of Bozeman Department of Community Development, ATTN: Sarah Rosenberg, P.O. Box 1230, Bozeman, 59771.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.