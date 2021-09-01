Support Local Journalism


A motorcycle crash killed a 79-year-old Clyde Park resident near Livingston on Tuesday afternoon.

The rider hit a road sign, causing them to be thrown from the motorcycle, a Harley Davidson, while driving on U.S. Highway 89 South, near the 337 interchange onto Interstate Highway 90, according to a crash report from the Montana Highway Patrol. They were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Kyle McLaughlin said that law enforcement does not suspect that alcohol, drugs, wet road conditions or speed were factors in the crash, which is under investigation.

“That negotiating of the curve, that’s really our only factor,” he said. “It’s unknown why, so we’re looking for that reason. We’ve got a really good crew working on that.”

Citing that ongoing investigation, McLaughlin said MHP is unable to release additional information, including the name of the rider and what kind of protective gear they were wearing, if any, at this time.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other people were injured.

Park County is in the process of identifying and notifying the person’s next-of-kin, McLaughlin said, also a necessary step prior to the release of a name.

For motorcycle riders, McLaughlin said one of the biggest ways to stay safe while riding is to wear a helmet and other protective gear.

“It’s always encouraged that the riders are wearing helmets, that’s a big deal with motorcycles,” he said. “It’s encouraged that riders are always wearing appropriate equipment that’s DOT-approved.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation evaluates and approves motorcycle helmets in the U.S. DOT approved helmets will have a label on the back with the DOT symbol. The department also has an online resource for choosing a helmet online at nhtsa.gov/motorcycle-safety.

