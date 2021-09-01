Clyde Park resident dies in motorcycle crash near Livingston By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Sep 1, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A motorcycle crash killed a 79-year-old Clyde Park resident near Livingston on Tuesday afternoon.The rider hit a road sign, causing them to be thrown from the motorcycle, a Harley Davidson, while driving on U.S. Highway 89 South, near the 337 interchange onto Interstate Highway 90, according to a crash report from the Montana Highway Patrol. They were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Kyle McLaughlin said that law enforcement does not suspect that alcohol, drugs, wet road conditions or speed were factors in the crash, which is under investigation. “That negotiating of the curve, that’s really our only factor,” he said. “It’s unknown why, so we’re looking for that reason. We’ve got a really good crew working on that.”Citing that ongoing investigation, McLaughlin said MHP is unable to release additional information, including the name of the rider and what kind of protective gear they were wearing, if any, at this time. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other people were injured.Park County is in the process of identifying and notifying the person’s next-of-kin, McLaughlin said, also a necessary step prior to the release of a name.For motorcycle riders, McLaughlin said one of the biggest ways to stay safe while riding is to wear a helmet and other protective gear.“It’s always encouraged that the riders are wearing helmets, that’s a big deal with motorcycles,” he said. “It’s encouraged that riders are always wearing appropriate equipment that’s DOT-approved.”The U.S. Department of Transportation evaluates and approves motorcycle helmets in the U.S. DOT approved helmets will have a label on the back with the DOT symbol. The department also has an online resource for choosing a helmet online at nhtsa.gov/motorcycle-safety. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Motorcycle Kyle Mclaughlin Crash Helmet Highway Transports Law Department Of Transportation Rider Gear Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment Containment increases on American Fork fire; moderate air quality reported in Bozeman 3 hrs ago City Montana Department of Transportation finishes years of work on Rouse Avenue in Bozeman 3 hrs ago Business Persnickety Formalwear in Bozeman changing hands 3 hrs ago Environment FWP: Big game hunting in southwest Montana could be shaped by drought, winter conditions 4 hrs ago Business Wells Fargo establishes $2.4M in grants for Montana small businesses 4 hrs ago County Gallatin County finalizes annual budget, increases spending Aug 31, 2021 What to read next Environment Containment increases on American Fork fire; moderate air quality reported in Bozeman City Montana Department of Transportation finishes years of work on Rouse Avenue in Bozeman Business Persnickety Formalwear in Bozeman changing hands Environment FWP: Big game hunting in southwest Montana could be shaped by drought, winter conditions Business Wells Fargo establishes $2.4M in grants for Montana small businesses County Gallatin County finalizes annual budget, increases spending Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Montana Department of Transportation finishes years of work on Rouse Avenue in Bozeman Posted: 5:15 p.m. Kenda, Elvin Joseph Posted: Sep. 1, 2021 Bozeman construction company owner pleads guilty to tax evasion Posted: Aug. 31, 2021 Gallatin County lifts burn ban Posted: Aug. 31, 2021 Livingston chase, death part of larger investigation Posted: Aug. 31, 2021