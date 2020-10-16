Candidates running for the Gallatin County clerk of district court’s office are each pointing to their years of working in the office as why they’d be best for the job.
Jesi Stahl, a Republican, is running against Democrat Sandy Erhardt for the position. Stahl has worked in the office for 10 years. Erhardt has been there for 19 years.
Jennifer Brandon has held the position since 2005 and is not running for reelection.
The clerk of district court’s office handles and preserves public records for civil and criminal cases, adoptions, juvenile proceedings and declarations of marriage, among others. The office is also responsible for contacting jurors for the Gallatin County courts.
The clerk’s office has been waiting for its computer system to be updated, which would allow for things like electronic filing — something that is done manually by clerks. That transition has played a role in the clerk’s race.
Erhardt said she’d advocate for that process to happen sooner. Stahl said she likely can’t make that happen quicker but she could make sure the office is ready when it does happen.
Erhardt has been the office’s management supervisor since 2016 and said the position is like the clerk of district court’s “right-hand person.” Her experience in the office, she said, has prepared her to be the “most capable” for the job.
“It would just be an honor to continue to serve the people of Gallatin County in this position,” Erhardt said.
Erhardt, a Livingston native, graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in environmental studies and a minor in public planning and policy management. After college, she returned to Montana to work with nonprofits like the Park County Environmental Council and The Greater Yellowstone Coalition before landing a job in the clerk’s office.
Erhardt said, if elected, she would advocate for updating the court’s computer system sooner. She said she feels it’s important the county is made a priority for implementation because of how fast it’s growing.
Stahl, the office’s training supervisor and assistant public administrator, said it’s her job to train new hires in the office. She started as an entry-level employee in the office and worked her way up through promotions, and said she’d continue working hard, if elected.
“I’m a take-charge person. If there’s a problem I’m going to fix it or figure out how,” Stahl said.
Stahl has worked as a property manager and in an administrative role at the county’s public health department before working at the clerk’s office. She said she was interested in the legal field and was eager to learn something new when she got the job in the clerk’s office.
If elected, Stahl said, she would ensure that the office is ready for changes like upgrades to the court’s computer system and the potential of the county adding another district judge. If the county adds another judge, she said, the clerk’s office would likely have to add another clerk.
“Change is coming, and I hope to make those changes smooth for my co-workers and the public,” she said.
