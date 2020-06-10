Bozeman city commissioners approved an amendment to the city’s growth policy Monday evening to allow for new houses and businesses south of town.
Roughly 120 acres south of Alder Creek Drive and east of South 19th Avenue is now designated to allow residential and some commercial development. The city has yet to review or approve any specific plans for development.
Bridger Builders, who requested the amendment, gave a presentation at Monday’s meeting to outline its plans for the land, which includes building houses and businesses. The development will be called Blackwood Groves.
The growth policy amendment is one step in many before construction can begin at the site. The commission will vote on whether to annex the land into city limits at next Monday’s meeting. City staff recommended the commission approve both the amendment and the annexation.
The commission approved the amendment 4-0. Commissioner Michael Wallner recused himself from voting, saying he had a conflict of interest.
Chris Saunders, community development manager, said a broad range of activities can occur at the site under the new designation, but that it will still have to be a predominantly residential area.
Saunders said it’s expected for the city to grow to the south.
“(The site is) well within the city’s planned expansion area,” Saunders said.
Commissioners and city staff heard from a number of neighbors who voiced opposition. Some said the area should remain agricultural land. Others said schools in the vicinity would be overcrowded and a few expressed concerns that commercial development would make South 19th Avenue look like North 19th Avenue, where big-box stores dominate.
Rick Landers spoke during public comment and said he heard the word “infill” used to describe plans for developing the site, but he thinks it’ll do the opposite. He said there’s no compelling reason to amend the city’s growth plan for the area and that it should remain low density.
“Amending it is going to be a betrayal to those people who bought their property with reliance on that growth plan,” Landers said.
A few commissioners disagreed. Commissioner Terry Cunningham said he understands the concern, but development in the area meets the overall intent of the city’s growth policy. In terms of density, he said it’ll be important to fit more people into the less land so the city doesn’t “sprawl our way to the foothills.”
Commissioner Cyndy Andrus said that because the development will be primarily residential, it fits with the city’s growth plan.
“I don’t believe that we’re breaking any promises,” Andrus said.
Mayor Chris Mehl said the new designation makes sense for the site, as it’s close to Montana State University, an elementary and middle school and only a mile from a grocery store. He said new development is always a shock to the system and generally not welcome, but that the conversation about the right way to grow needs to continue.
“(The conversation is) never-ending and nor should it be ending,” Mehl said.
City staff concluded in a report that the amendment improves the city’s growth policy and “better responds to the needs of the general community.”
Grant Syth with Bridger Builders said he and others working on the project have met with neighbors and will continue to listen to concerns. He said he grew up in the area and understands why people are hesitant about development.
“I couldn’t agree more that south Bozeman is truly a special place,” Syth said.
Syth said the area lacks services, which is why developers want to build both residential and commercial buildings. The goal is to have businesses like coffee shops, restaurants, a day care or yoga studio all within walking distance of residents. The growth policy amendment will limit the number of businesses.
Syth said the development is not at all meant to look like North 19th Avenue. When asked whether it would take business away from downtown, Syth said Bozeman’s Main Street is irreplaceable and that shouldn’t be a concern. He said the development will have a diverse housing stock for residents of different income levels.
“We really want to cater it to everybody, not just one demographic,” Syth said.
Bridger Builders will have to submit more comprehensive plans for city review in the future. Commissioners will vote on whether to annex the site at Monday’s meeting beginning at 6 p.m.
Shaylee Ragar