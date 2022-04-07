A zoning change for a 12-acre development behind the Kenyon Noble building in central Bozeman got the go-ahead this week.
The “Lumberyard” project is bordered by Patrick Street to the south, North 11th Avenue to the east and a future extension of North 15th Avenue to the west. Developers requested a change from B-2 zoning, community business district, to B-2M zoning, community business mixed use.
“B-2 and B-2M are extraordinarily similar,” Community Development Manager Chris Saunders told city commissioners this week.
There is a small change in height allowances between the two (B-2M has lower allowable heights), and that ground-floor residential is allowed in B-2M zones.
The B-2M zoning district allows for both residential and commercial use, and is intended to accommodate “substantial growth,” in areas with arterial roads, commercial nodes and where there is public transit.
Developer Rob Lateiner with Virga Capital said during the meeting that being able to have ground-floor residential units was the main reason they requested the zoning change.
Lateiner said they want to build multifamily housing, attainable housing, office and retail on the site, and put a walking path through the middle of it all.
“The project is in a location with very little through traffic and visibility and this is not conducive to the ground floor commercial requirements of B-2 zoning,” Lateiner said. “We think we can support the city’s goals in increasing the housing supply in a responsible way along with a commercial component.”
The parcel is right next to another large project, the Bozeman East Mixed-Use Development, which is directly behind the shopping center containing the Smith’s grocery store. That development proposed two residential buildings and two mixed-use buildings with 305 units.
Saunders said the city has recently put out to bid the project to extend North 15th Avenue, which dead-ends near the project site.
Lateiner — who is also behind a redevelopment of the old Gallatin Laundry building on East Babcock Street set to open as a Backcountry outfitter retail store this summer — said they are looking at doing a microunit development or “co-living concept” on the site.
“We’re working our best to try and come up with a mostly market-based solution for attainable housing. It’s a tremendous challenge,” Lateiner said.
The microunits or co-living would lower the cost for development, Lateiner said, and he mentioned the parcel is within the Midtown Urban Renewal District so they could apply for tax increment financing funds.
Commissioners supported the zoning change unanimously.
Commissioner Jennifer Madgic lauded the developers for proposing a mix of housing types on the property.
“It’s not very often we hear of micro units up here … It’s those kinds of solutions that will I think help chip away at some of our bigger housing issues and problems,” Madgic said.