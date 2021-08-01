Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The sweet, opening notes of Bach’s Cello Suite no. 1 drifted from the strings of a violin at the Bozeman Brewery Historic District. This was not a recital, but part of a young performer’s business model at Bozeman’s first ever Acton Children’s Business Fair.

Wiley Swanson, 7, has been playing violin since the start of this summer, and wanted to incorporate his musical ability into his lemonade and orange juice business. Swanson was among nine other young entrepreneurs — who ranged in age from 7 to 11 — showcasing businesses that they had built from the ground up as part of Opt Out school.

The Acton Children’s Business Fair is not unique to Bozeman — it’s a global affair. The fair is a program developed by Acton Academy, a worldwide alternative model to schooling that’s based on a one-room school structure with a multi-age classroom. Acton schools have held 850 fairs across 16 countries — this fair was happening the same date as one in Romania.

Jessica Dehn founded Opt Out, an Acton affiliate school, last year. Dehn said that some of the kids joined a camp the school had earlier in the summer to help guide them in creating their businesses. Others did it completely on their own.

Lincoln Smith created his business, Lucky Linc’s Food and Drinks, last year. Smith asked the postmaster at the Belgrade Post Office if he could set up shop on the corner, and has been there ever since. He sells chips and candy bars, along with drinks to thirsty people passing his stand.

“I mostly target people on bikes or who are walking by,” Smith said. “They’re the most thirsty, so I just sell them my drink and their hydration problem is solved.”

He said the best part about owning his own business is making his own schedule.

Other kids, like Jessica’s sons Orion and Keaton, were part of the camp. Justin Dauenhauer, a counselor at the camp, helped guide the young entrepreneurs to figure out what they were interested in. From there the kids took over and figured out how to create all the aspects of a business plan, like marketing and sourcing items to sell.

“The start was kind of a struggle, because the kids had never thought of having their own business, or taking something they love and turning it into something that can make them some money,” Dauenhauer said. “They’ve done it all.”

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.