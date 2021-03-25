Weekday closures of parts of Rouse Avenue will resume starting Monday as Montana Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to get back to work on road repairs.
The project, which started in 2019, is a reconstruction of Rouse Avenue from Main Street to Oak Street. A center lane and bike lanes were added and storm drains and intersection crossings were repaired.
In a press release, an MDT representative said the “bulk of road improvements” were completed before this winter, and “finishing touches” are left, including painting roadway lines and finishing sidewalks.
The work is expected to be wrapped up by the end of May, provided there are no weather or contractor delays, according to the press release.
The upcoming work will focus between Tamarack and Lamme streets. Rouse will be closed to through traffic from Tamarack to Peach during the first week of construction. Rouse will be fully open on weekends.
Temporary closures at the intersection of Rouse and Peach and between Peach and Lamme streets are also planned.
Several residents raised concerns during public city meetings last year about bike and pedestrian safety on and near Rouse Avenue.
City commissioners approved work with an engineering firm this month for design changes to bike lanes at Peach Street and Rouse Avenue.
The firm is drafting plans for a safer path for cyclists to bike east on Peach Street through the intersection with Rouse Avenue.
MDT is supportive of the project. City spokesperson Melody Mileur said the city is hoping to finish work this construction season.
