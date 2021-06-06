Construction work on portions of North Seventh Avenue, which has slowed traffic and tripped up pedestrians for months, is nearing its end.
The streetscape project between Durston Road and West Mendenhall Street is set to wrap up before July 4, said Ty Giffin, general manager with the contractor doing the work, Treasure State Inc. Though North Seventh is a state road, the city led the project, which was funded through the Midtown Urban Renewal District.
David Fine, with Bozeman’s economic development department, said the work has been the flagship project for years.
“The principal goal of the project was to make North Seventh a walkable urban corridor,” Fine said. “North Seventh has been a very auto-oriented strip with parking lots in front of buildings, and it wasn’t very walkable.”
With the sidewalk along much of the street close to the road with just a curb in between, snow would pile up in the winter, making it nearly impossible for pedestrians to navigate, Fine said. The city wanted to put a buffer between pedestrians and vehicles, Fine said.
The $3.5 million project included constructing new sidewalks where there was no buffer between the sidewalk and the street. It also included planting trees in the boulevard, landscaping in the median, curb extensions, an island for pedestrians and cyclists crossing at West Villard Street and lighting for pedestrians.
The project didn’t do much to the intersections at Mendenhall Street, Durston Road, Oak Street and Griffin Drive, Fine said, because the Montana Department of Transportation has plans to work on those areas in the future.
As work finishes, northbound traffic will be down to a single lane and the closure between Mendenhall and Short Street will be adjusted as needed. Southbound traffic will not be affected, and pedestrians will be routed to the west side of the street.
There will also be temporary side-street closures for half-days at a time next week, according to a news release.
Giffin said there might be some smaller-scale work left to do later in the summer, but the bulk of the project is expected to be done in the next few weeks.
“One of the strategies of corridor redevelopment is to invest in that basic infrastructure, and by improving that look and feel you’re making it a more desirable place for private infrastructure,” Fine said.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.