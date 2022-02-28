A new subdivision in south Bozeman will get a park named after a prominent female doctor, Montana’s state flower and the relationship between dog and man.
The city earlier this month announced the six finalists for a naming competition they held for the parks in the Blackwood Groves subdivision, which is a 120-acre development between 19th Avenue and Sacajawea Middle School.
Over 100 people submitted suggested names for the parks on the city’s “Engage Bozeman” website, and contenders ran the gamut from “Fun Park” to one referencing Star Trek.
In the end, six finalists were chosen: McGill Park, Willow Woods Park, Bitterroot Parkway, Best Friend Dog Park, Spring Snow Park and The Cat’s Walk.
Both the suggestions “Best Friend Dog Park” and “The Cat’s Walk” came from Morning Star Elementary students.
McGill Park is named after Caroline McGill, who was a successful female doctor in Butte and the founder of the Museum of the Rockies. McGill worked with the Montana State University president to start the museum in 1957, and was the first curator.
The city noted in the finalists list that the subdivision’s park system will eventually be connected to the Museum of the Rockies by the Gallagator Trail.
The city also noted that Julie Hunter, who submitted the suggestion for “Spring Snow Park” studied the subdivision’s proposed landscaping plans.
The name came from plans to plant spring snow crabapple trees in the parks, according to the city.
The 120-acre Blackwood Groves subdivision received preliminary plat approval from city commissioners last year.
The development is planning to include a mix of residential units and commercial space, with 127 single-household lots, 22 townhouse/rowhouse lots, 14 multi-household lots, three commercial lots and eight open space lots in addition to the 16 park lots.
Developer Grant Syth with Bridger Builders said earlier this month that construction on some of the parks is planned to start this summer.
