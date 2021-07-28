Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Whole Foods Market is moving ahead after city commissioners shot down an attempt to stop the project.

A group called Bozeman Matters concerned with “unbridled growth” of the area filed an appeal in June to the approved site plans for the Whole Foods Market, which is planned to go in at the Gallatin Valley Mall in the space once occupied by a Fuddruckers.

The appeal cited concerns over traffic, parking and stormwater impacts as a result of the project.

During a meeting Tuesday, city commissioners unanimously voted that Bozeman Matters did not have proper standing as an aggrieved party to the project and, separately, that the community development director’s decision to approve Whole Foods’ plans was appropriate.

“The commission is not being asked to opine on whether or not we approve of Whole Foods, or their business model,” Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said. “I believe the appellant lacks standing in this case because their concerns about traffic, competition and stormwater impacts of this project are general in nature, as opposed to a concrete particularized and imminent injury that would confer standing.”

A man who spoke during public comment who identified himself as a member of Bozeman Matters and “just a blue collar schmuck” said he has concerns about traffic and parking in Bozeman.

The man said he lives on East Main Street, but is concerned that the project could negatively impact the area.

During the hearing, Kim Wilson, an attorney for Bozeman Matters, argued that the city’s opinion on whether they had standing as a party in the matter was too narrow.

Wilson questioned whether the city was setting an expectation that only those who live directly next to a project or are property owners have valid standing.

“We want to make sure that Bozeman’s growth is well planned and that impacts are mitigated to the fullest extent possible, so that Bozeman continues to be a city where everyone, including those in the service sector, can comfortably live,” Wilson said at the meeting.

John Morrow, with Gallatin Valley Mall, defended the project during the meeting, saying they had followed the city’s directions and had put together a good plan.

“We’ve done everything by the book,” Morrow said. “We’ve exercised good process, (the) best available science.”

Morrow said in an interview Wednesday that developers are full-steam ahead in light of the commissioners’ decision.

Though developers had been able to do ground work at the site, the appeal had prevented them from acquiring building permits from the city, which Morrow said they now plan to do.

Bozeman Matters has the option to take the matter to district court, but as of early Wednesday afternoon, Wilson said he had not talked to his client about taking any further action.

Wilson said in an interview that Bozeman Matters is disappointed with the commission’s decision.

“It seems to me that there should be an avenue for folks in Bozeman who have general concerns about things like traffic and intersections backing up and whatever the issue is, to be able to raise those concerns and bring them in front of the commission,” Wilson said.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.