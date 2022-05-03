Linda Pierce didn’t hesitate to show up when she heard about a protest on Tuesday over a leaked draft majority opinion indicating that the U.S. Supreme Court is set to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling.
Standing in the rain on Tuesday afternoon in front of the Federal Building in downtown Bozeman, Pierce, 83, was in disbelief.
“I cannot believe that we are going through this again,” Pierce said. “And I intend to live a long time and vote religiously until our country gets back into a … condition where women have their freedom.”
Less than a day after news of the draft opinion broke, Pierce and dozens of others gathered in downtown Bozeman to voice their disdain.
A small group met at the Federal Building, holding hastily-made homemade signs reading “Let me choose” and “No country for old men,” before marching down Main Street to the Gallatin County Courthouse, where they met dozens of other protesters.
As some cars pulled up to drop off ballots for the May school elections, the crowd of about 150 people chanted “My body, my choice” and “Abortion is health care.” There were times when so many people driving by were honking in support that it was hard to hear the speakers through their megaphone.
Laura Terrill, the vice president of external affairs for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana, told the crowd that while the news of the draft decision was terrifying and enraging, the fight to codify abortion rights is not over.
“We are not going to give up and we are not going to go down quietly,” Terrill told the crowd. “We have the fight of our lives in our hands right now.”
The crowd worked its way back down Main Street, where many cars driving by continued to show their support by honking. Bozeman resident Tori Burchill said the rally was “empowering.”
“It goes to show that it’s down to each person,” Burchill said.
Jan Strout, who helped organize a gathering at the Gallatin County Courthouse on Tuesday evening, said the draft decision is “an outrage.”
“It’s not only about abortion rights, which would be enough,” Strout said before the rally Tuesday. “It’s not only about women’s and all human rights, but this has implications across the loss of constitutional rights impacted by privacy decisions.”
The rallies were planned quickly in response to a leaked draft majority opinion that indicates the court is set to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which gave federal constitutional protection to abortion rights, as well as a 1992 ruling that largely held up Roe v. Wade.
The draft opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito and leaked to reporters for the news organization Politico, which published the draft late Monday night. In the draft, Alito writes that abortion should be returned to the “people’s elected representatives.”
The Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of the document but said it doesn’t represent a decision by the court or the final position of any justice.
Overturning Roe v. Wade would divide the country into states that allow the procedure and those that ban or restrict it.
In Montana, a 1999 state Supreme Court ruling found that the state constitution’s privacy protections apply to abortion rights. That decision is being challenged in court.
There were several bills passed in the 2021 Legislature impacting abortion access, including one that would ban abortions after 20 weeks of gestation. Three of the four bills passed are now blocked due to an ongoing legal challenge from Planned Parenthood of Montana.
Unlike some states, Montana has no law on the books triggering any action as a result of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
In a statement, Montana’s Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte called the leak of the draft opinion shameful but said he is hopeful “Roe v. Wade will be put into the vault of history.”
In a joint statement, Senate President Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell, and House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, R-Billings, on Tuesday condemned the leak and said they would not comment on the draft before a final decision is released.
“Roe v. Wade was wrong from the day it was issued and we hope and believe that Life will prevail,” Vinton and Blasdel wrote.
Montana Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines also condemned the leak but said if it stands the decision would right “an historic injustice.”
Montana Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester said the potential decision would have “devastating consequences” for women.
For their part, House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, and Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena, said in a joint statement that the draft decision puts abortion rights in the state “under greater attack than ever before.”
“Our state’s Constitutional right to privacy has never been more critical, and Montana’s Democratic legislators will fight tooth and nail to defend it,” Abbott and Cohenour wrote.