Surcharges on Bozeman water rates are going into effect on Sunday as the city remains in a stage two drought.

The surcharges range from 10% to 47%, depending on customer class and usage rates. Single-family homes face the highest surcharge rates, Bozeman Water Conservation Program Manager Jessica Ahlstrom said, as they use more water outdoors than other customer classes do.

“The drought restrictions are all about outdoor water use, especially in stage two. That’s why these higher surcharges are targeting that outdoor water use in single-family homes,” Ahlstrom said.

The Bozeman City Commission declared a stage two drought on July 13, but surcharges are just coming into play and are set to start on August 1.

The goal of a stage two drought is to reduce water usage systemwide by 20%. It also comes with restrictions on outdoor watering, limiting the days and times people can water their lawns and other outdoor plants.

The city averaged an 18% drop in water usage over the past week compared to before the drought declaration, Ahlstrom said Friday. The city’s drought indicator tool, which monitors water system components like stream flows and reservoir levels, has stayed steady in past days and is still showing Bozeman is in stage two conditions under the city’s four-stage drought plan.

Water surcharge rates are prescribed for all four levels of the plan, and vary between single-family, homes multi-family units and commercial users.

There are four usage tiers set out within the single-family home classification, Ahlstrom said. The volume of water for each tier is based on local data, Ahlstrom said.

The first tier is designed to capture all indoor water use, Ahlstrom said. The first tier of water usage is about 4,500 gallons of water and is subject to the 10% surcharge.

The second tier is intended to apply to “efficient” outdoor water use, and the upper two tiers are for more inefficient water use outside. The next tier above that 4,500 mark is subject to a 47% surcharge, and the upper two tiers have a 47.2% surcharge.

Multi-family units face a 19% surcharge across the board, and commercial buildings have a 25% surcharge.

The surcharges apply to charges on water used and do not affect the service fee.

The city’s goal isn’t to net more revenue as a result of the surcharges, Ahlstrom said. If following the recommended reductions in water use, customers shouldn’t see a huge increase in their bills, Ahlstrom said.

“The intent is to not really penalize. The intent is to remain revenue neutral,” Ahlstrom said.

Nora Shelly

