Water surcharges to take effect under Bozeman drought declaration By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Aug 1, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Surcharges on Bozeman water rates are going into effect on Sunday as the city remains in a stage two drought.The surcharges range from 10% to 47%, depending on customer class and usage rates. Single-family homes face the highest surcharge rates, Bozeman Water Conservation Program Manager Jessica Ahlstrom said, as they use more water outdoors than other customer classes do.“The drought restrictions are all about outdoor water use, especially in stage two. That’s why these higher surcharges are targeting that outdoor water use in single-family homes,” Ahlstrom said. The Bozeman City Commission declared a stage two drought on July 13, but surcharges are just coming into play and are set to start on August 1.The goal of a stage two drought is to reduce water usage systemwide by 20%. It also comes with restrictions on outdoor watering, limiting the days and times people can water their lawns and other outdoor plants.The city averaged an 18% drop in water usage over the past week compared to before the drought declaration, Ahlstrom said Friday. The city’s drought indicator tool, which monitors water system components like stream flows and reservoir levels, has stayed steady in past days and is still showing Bozeman is in stage two conditions under the city’s four-stage drought plan.Water surcharge rates are prescribed for all four levels of the plan, and vary between single-family, homes multi-family units and commercial users. There are four usage tiers set out within the single-family home classification, Ahlstrom said. The volume of water for each tier is based on local data, Ahlstrom said.The first tier is designed to capture all indoor water use, Ahlstrom said. The first tier of water usage is about 4,500 gallons of water and is subject to the 10% surcharge.The second tier is intended to apply to “efficient” outdoor water use, and the upper two tiers are for more inefficient water use outside. The next tier above that 4,500 mark is subject to a 47% surcharge, and the upper two tiers have a 47.2% surcharge.Multi-family units face a 19% surcharge across the board, and commercial buildings have a 25% surcharge.The surcharges apply to charges on water used and do not affect the service fee.The city’s goal isn’t to net more revenue as a result of the surcharges, Ahlstrom said. If following the recommended reductions in water use, customers shouldn’t see a huge increase in their bills, Ahlstrom said.“The intent is to not really penalize. The intent is to remain revenue neutral,” Ahlstrom said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Drought Drought Restrictions Water Use Water Surcharge Water Conservation Water Conservation Program Outdoor Watering Stream Flow Reservoir Levels Drought Plan Jessica Ahlstrom Surcharge Rate Commerce City Water Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next City Commission to vote on rezoning Bozeman Stockyard property for development 5 hrs ago City Young entrepreneurs showcase businesses at Children's Business Fair 6 hrs ago Business Former firefighters start company to reduce wildfire risk Jul 31, 2021 Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on the rise in Gallatin County Jul 30, 2021 Coronavirus Bozeman businesses figuring out new mask recommendations Jul 30, 2021 City Amid tight housing market, some in Bozeman turn to RVs as permanent homes Jul 30, 2021 What to read next City Commission to vote on rezoning Bozeman Stockyard property for development City Young entrepreneurs showcase businesses at Children's Business Fair Business Former firefighters start company to reduce wildfire risk Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on the rise in Gallatin County Coronavirus Bozeman businesses figuring out new mask recommendations City Amid tight housing market, some in Bozeman turn to RVs as permanent homes Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Biery, Ronald Eugene Posted: 1 a.m. Commission to vote on rezoning Bozeman Stockyard property for development Posted: 12:15 a.m. People in business for Aug. 1, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Young entrepreneurs showcase businesses at Children's Business Fair Posted: 12 a.m. Former firefighters start company to reduce wildfire risk Posted: July 31, 2021