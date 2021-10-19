Support Local Journalism


A water main break that cut out water to three homes and a business near North Seventh Avenue was repaired Tuesday. 

The break was first reported sometime after 4 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of North Seventh Avenue and Lamme Street. It was still out on Tuesday morning as crews were using technology to try to find the location of the leak. 

The work closed one lane of Seventh. 

City spokesperson Melody Mileur said Thursday afternoon that the leak was repaired and water restored to the homes and the Domino's Pizza on Seventh. 

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

