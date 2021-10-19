Water main break on N. Seventh repaired By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Oct 19, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A water main break that cut out water to three homes and a business near North Seventh Avenue was repaired Tuesday. The break was first reported sometime after 4 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of North Seventh Avenue and Lamme Street. It was still out on Tuesday morning as crews were using technology to try to find the location of the leak. The work closed one lane of Seventh. City spokesperson Melody Mileur said Thursday afternoon that the leak was repaired and water restored to the homes and the Domino's Pizza on Seventh. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags N. Seventh Water Main Melody Mileur Leak Lane Repair City Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next City Bozeman warming center scheduled to open Nov. 1 2 hrs ago Business Casino, dance club fill former Zebra Cocktail Lounge space in the Bozeman Hotel 3 hrs ago Politics Zinke, Neumann lead fundraising for Montana's new congressional seat 6 hrs ago Environment Wildlife managers remove grizzly traps after dumpster-raiding bears elude capture in the Paradise Valley 9 hrs ago Law Helena hospital says doctors 'threatened' by public officials over ivermectin request 10 hrs ago City Fundraising hurdle passed for Peets Hill land, but deal not closed Oct 18, 2021 What to read next City Bozeman warming center scheduled to open Nov. 1 Business Casino, dance club fill former Zebra Cocktail Lounge space in the Bozeman Hotel Politics Zinke, Neumann lead fundraising for Montana's new congressional seat Environment Wildlife managers remove grizzly traps after dumpster-raiding bears elude capture in the Paradise Valley Law Helena hospital says doctors 'threatened' by public officials over ivermectin request City Fundraising hurdle passed for Peets Hill land, but deal not closed Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Bozeman warming center scheduled to open Nov. 1 Posted: 5:45 p.m. Fundraising hurdle passed for Peets Hill land, but deal not closed Posted: Oct. 18, 2021 Bozeman Police conduct reviews of September arrest, but findings not yet public Posted: Oct. 18, 2021 City responding to water main break near North Seventh Avenue in Bozeman Posted: Oct. 18, 2021 Three names on ballot for Bozeman's second full-time city judge Posted: Oct. 17, 2021