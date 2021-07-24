Water demand drops in first week of Bozeman's drought restrictions By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Jul 24, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now A kayaker paddles past exposed banks at the edge of Hyalite Reservoir on Friday, July 23, 2021. Current projections indicate the city could use up 75% of its available supply in Hyalite reservoir by the end of the 2021 irrigation season. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A tree stump sticks out of the exposed bank at Hyalite Reservoir on Friday, July 23, 2021. Current projections indicate the city could use up 75% of its available water supply in Hyalite reservoir by the end of the 2021 irrigation season. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A week into an official drought declaration with restrictions on water use, demand for water has already fallen in Bozeman.Since restrictions on outdoor watering took effect last Friday, demand has dropped by a daily average of 15% compared to before the restrictions, said Jessica Ahlstrom, Bozeman’s water conservation program manager. Though City Manager Jeff Mihelich said during Tuesday’s commission meeting that the city’s drought tool had worsened from the week before, it has stayed steady since Tuesday, Ahlstrom said Friday.The goal under the stage two drought declaration is to reduce usage by 20% system wide, a number Ahlstrom said the city did approach on Thursday. Demand varies day by day, but Ahlstrom said it’s too early to determine a pattern to daily water use.“Hopefully the word gets out more about the restrictions and more residents will start to comply and we’ll see that number increase,” Ahlstrom said.Under the restrictions, no outdoor watering is permitted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Anyone can water garden plants, trees, shrubs and other vegetation any day of the week outside of those hours, but lawn watering is restricted to two days a week.People in single-residence homes with even-numbered addresses can water their lawns on Sundays and Thursdays, and those in odd-numbered single residential properties can water their lawns on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Lawn watering is allowed on Tuesdays and Fridays at any other building, like multi-unit residential homes and commercial buildings.The drought declaration also comes with a 10% to 47% surcharge on water rates, depending on customer class and usage.Ahlstrom said the city has fielded over 100 complaints about people not adhering to the restrictions, but they have not cited or fined anyone yet. The city is calling people not in compliance to inform them of the restrictions, Ahlstrom said.There is a complaint form on the city’s website, along with other information about the drought restrictions.The city also issued a burn ban this week, following suit with Gallatin County. The ban, which went into effect Wednesday, bans all open and recreational fires in city limits, including outdoor fire pits and charcoal grills.Fireworks are banned within city limits at all times, save for exceptions around July 4 and the New Year. Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

Tags: Restriction, Jessica Ahlstrom, Declaration, Economics, Law, Botany, Gardening, Commerce, Demand, Watering, Bozeman, Drought

Nora Shelly
City government reporter 