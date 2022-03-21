Bozeman’s Warming Center is preparing to keep its doors open through the entire year for the first time.
The Warming Center on Wheat Drive in north Bozeman is run by the Human Resources Development Council and typically operates as a shelter from Nov. 1 to March 31.
With proposed funding from the city, HRDC is planning to keep operating past its usual closing date and stay open all year.
The timing is right for HRDC as the region’s housing crisis has caused an increase in the number of people seeking shelter at the Warming Center, HRDC Housing Director Brian Guyer said.
“There’s no guarantee that it’s going to be warm in April, and there’s no guarantee that people are going to find housing in those summer months as well,” Guyer said. “The need for year round services is there, and for HRDC this is just kind of a logical thing to do.”
HRDC has seen increased demand for services at the Warming Center this year.
Guyer said they had 103 people stay at the shelter during a brutally cold night earlier this month, marking the first time over 100 people sought out the Warming Center at one time. So far in March, an average of over 70 people have stayed at the Warming Center, which Guyer said is the highest monthly average they’ve ever seen.
“This is a byproduct of the housing crunch,” Guyer said. “You have a whole lot of people in the workforce who don’t have anywhere to go. It’s a sad reality that the need for us to have the doors open year round is there.”
Bozeman city commissioners are scheduled on Tuesday to vote on $241,920 in funding to keep the Warming Center open past the end of the month.
The county is contributing $50,000 of that, according to the agenda document, and $75,000 is coming from the COVID-19 CARES Act funding. The rest is from the city’s community housing fund.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said that money is leftover from funds raised through the city’s defunct inclusionary zoning ordinance. Now outlawed by the state, Bozeman’s inclusionary zoning policy required developers build a certain percentage of affordable homes, with the option to provide cash to the city instead.
Mihelich said he’s been talking to HRDC about the potential for year-round Warming Center operations for about a year.
“This is absolutely a step in a very positive direction,” Mihelich said.
Guyer said the city’s proposed allocation will account for much of the cost. HRDC is pursuing other funding sources to cover the rest of the expenses.
Guyer said keeping the Warming Center open will be a good way to pilot operating a year-round, 24/7 shelter.
The nonprofit is in the process of establishing a facility on Griffin Drive, which Guyer said is about two years away. For the first time this winter, HRDC has been offering day hours at the Warming Center, which was funded through a state grant.
Guyer said the plan all along has been to keep the drop-in day hours through the rest of the year. Running both day and night services through the year will help sharpen HRDC’s programming for people experiencing homelessness, Guyer said.
“It just puts a lot of pressure on our building having people there 24 hours a day,” Guyer said. “So we’ve gotten a firsthand look at some of the quite literal pressures at having 100 guests in the building all day long; stress on plumbing, water, electricity … so these are the types of things that it’s good for us to learn before we move into a new facility.”