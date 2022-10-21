Let the news come to you

Bozeman’s only emergency shelter for those experiencing homelessness is preparing for the cold weather making its way to the Gallatin Valley this weekend.

“We’re living on borrowed time, we know that this nice autumn is not going to last,” said Brian Guyer, the Housing Department Director for the Human Resources Development Council, which runs the Warming Center in Bozeman.

Autumn is certainly on its way out. After weeks of gentle fall weather, rain, cold and eventually snow will hit the area this weekend. Scott Coulston, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls, said some showers will likely start on Friday night, pick up on Saturday, and turn to snow overnight into Sunday.

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

