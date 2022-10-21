Bozeman’s only emergency shelter for those experiencing homelessness is preparing for the cold weather making its way to the Gallatin Valley this weekend.
“We’re living on borrowed time, we know that this nice autumn is not going to last,” said Brian Guyer, the Housing Department Director for the Human Resources Development Council, which runs the Warming Center in Bozeman.
Autumn is certainly on its way out. After weeks of gentle fall weather, rain, cold and eventually snow will hit the area this weekend. Scott Coulston, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls, said some showers will likely start on Friday night, pick up on Saturday, and turn to snow overnight into Sunday.
The high temperature on Saturday will be in the 40s, and it will drop to the 30s on Sunday. Though it will likely stop precipitating Sunday night into Monday, cold and wet weather will stick around.
High temperatures are expected to stay in the 40s through the following week, Coulston said.
Guyer said they are talking to guests who stay at the Warming Center to let them know about the shelter’s hours and services in preparation for the weather. HRDC reopened day center services — including for things like showers, laundry and charging — this week.
The shelter is called the Warming Center because it opened on a seasonal basis every year, from Nov. 1 to March 31. This year, however, the city of Bozeman allocated funding to keep it open year-round.
HRDC expected the number of people staying at the shelter to drop over the warmer summer months, Guyer said, but numbers stayed similar to the winter with 70 to 90 guests on a nightly basis.
“We also know that with our capacity, there are more people who are sleeping out of an RV, sleeping in cars, sleeping in public spaces (and) that they're going to come in from the cold,” Guyer said. “So we do have some concerns about being able to accommodate all of our guests.”
The Warming Center — a former roller skating rink on Wheat Drive in north Bozeman — can comfortably sleep 100 people, Guyer said, and an additional 20 can fit if needed.
Guyer said HRDC is working with local churches and other groups to prepare contingency plans if the shelter is over capacity.
“As a community we’ve got to prioritize getting people out of the cold, making sure that they have a warm place to sleep,” Guyer said.
Guyer was speaking from the shell of a building on Griffin Drive which will soon become the headquarters for HRDC’s food-related services, like the Fork and Spoon Restaurant and the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
Behind the frame of a building, HRDC is planning to build an emergency shelter.
HRDC CEO Heather Grenier said the plan is to wrap up construction on the food building in August and get started on the shelter building right after that.
Guyer encouraged the community to support the project.
“The need of the community isn’t two years from now the need and the community is right now,” Guyer said. “ So we need all the support that we can get to get us over that finish line.”
