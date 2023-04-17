Streamline buses have been ferrying students, workers and those who just want to get around without a car in and around Bozeman for 17 years.
And for decades before the yellow Streamline buses hit the streets, Galavan has been transporting seniors and those with disabilities to appointments and activities.
The free services are run by the Human Resources Development Council, or HRDC, and funded through a cobbled together mix of funds from the cities of Bozeman and Belgrade, Gallatin County, Montana State University and federal transportation dollars.
But like most things in Bozeman, the area’s population growth is pushing it out of its current confines.
Bozeman tipped over 50,000 in population in the 2020 census, which triggers a change in federal funding that prohibits a nonprofit like HRDC from being the receiving entity of federal transportation money and instead requires it to go to a government body.
So, HRDC is proposing to form an urban transportation district, which would be a separate governmental agency to receive federal funding and operate Streamline.
The formation of the UTD is on the May 2 school election ballot for voters in the proposed district, which is roughly the triangle area including and between Bozeman, Belgrade and Four Corners.
Heather Grenier, HRDC’s CEO, emphasized that forming the UTD will not cost taxpayers. If the vote goes through, Grenier said there would be a two-year transition period to get the UTD fully operational, and in the meantime HRDC would continue to run Streamline.
“The UTD really is just a change in operating structure that is necessary because of the growth in our community,” said Vanessa Palmer, a project manager for Streamline. “This new governmental agency will solely be focused on transit, which is a huge win for the community.”
Streamline and Galavan riders on a recent weekday included a man trying to get to the airport, MSU students and employees headed to campus and new parents with a broken down car on their way to the NICU at Bozeman Health to be with their newborn twins.
Linda Sherwood rides Streamline occasionally to downtown or MSU’s campus to avoid parking hassles and was on the Blue Line on Thursday morning.
But her son, Ty, has developmental disabilities and relies on the service to get to work, church, Special Olympics practices and just to hang out with friends.
“It’s just been huge for him because otherwise if it hadn’t been for Streamline and Galavan it would have been my husband and I who would have had to drive (him) everywhere,” Sherwood said. “He is so independent now because he has access to this system.”
Sherwood also serves on Streamline’s advisory board, and said a UTD will make expanding services in the future easier.
That’d be welcome news for Montana State University student Andrew Strobel, who boarded the pink line bus headed from Belgrade to Bozeman around 8 a.m.
The 19-year-old said he rides the bus to get to campus. With just two buses headed from Belgrade to Bozeman in the morning, one mid-day and two in the afternoon, Strobel said it can be tough to plan out his days.
“It takes a little while, but it’s nice that it’s there,” Strobel said.
HRDC also operates the Galavan, which is for people with disabilities and those over 60 and fills in the gaps in Streamline’s service for people who can’t safely ride the bus or need to get somewhere outside of normal route times.
Sean Whatley said he rides Streamline regularly and takes Galavan rides about twice a week.
“They’re vitally needed,” Whatley said.
