Election volunteers, from left, Kathy Bowman and Sue Docken and Leila Wagoner help Paul Smidansky drop off his ballot on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in front of the Gallatin County Court House. Ballots can be dropped off at the Court House from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Voter turnout this year did not smash any records like last year's presidential election, but voter participation in Gallatin County and Bozeman did increase from the last off-year election.Unofficial final results from Tuesday night showed that 44.48% of ballots were returned for this year's city and county election. Turnout for just Bozeman voters was similar, with turnout at 41.75% for ballots returned by residents of the city.Voter turnout in Bozeman has increased by nearly 10% in city elections over the last few years. Four years ago, the turnout was just over 32%. That year was strictly a municipal election, with no questions from Gallatin County on the ballot. Then, in 2019, which was a municipal and county election, turnout increased to 39%. Countywide turnout in the election two years ago was just over 42%.But this year’s turnout pales in comparison to the voter participation from last year’s presidential election, which had a record-breaking turnout of 81% in Gallatin County. The 2020 election had the highest turnout for any election nationwide in the past 20 years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.Last year, Gallatin County was one of 45 counties in Montana to hold the election by mail. Municipal elections in the county have used mail ballots since 2009, and did so again this year.Gallatin County elections administrator Eric Semerad said he was not surprised by this year’s participation. He guessed there would be a 44% turnout for the elections department’s office pool. But turnout percentage could change by next week. Semerad said that final official results will be available after a canvas of the election on Nov. 10. The final count for any rejected or provisional ballots will be on Nov. 8.According to a rejected ballot notice from the Montana Secretary of State’s website, the deadline to return a rejected ballot to a local elections office is 5 p.m. the day after Election Day. There were 196 rejected ballots this year, according to data from the Gallatin County Elections Department.Jeremy Johnson, an associate professor of political science at Carroll College, said that it is not unusual for there to be such a large drop off in turnout from a presidential election to an off-year election.“However, considering the increased attention all sides have given to politics in general, even during an off-year election with no statewide or federal offices on the ballot, I think it makes sense for turnout to be somewhat higher than in previous off-election years,” Johnson said.David Parker, the department head of political science at Montana State University, said that he had “no idea” what could have contributed to increased turnout this year. He pointed to last year's turnout, and how people likely got registered or voted for the first time in that election."And a good predictor of future behavior is past behavior, so if you voted recently, you are more likely to vote again," Parker said. 