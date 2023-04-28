An Arbor Day tree planting event was held at the Bozeman Softball Complex on Friday, April 28, 2023. The effort was organized by the city of Bozeman Parks & Recreation Department’s Forestry Division and the Gallatin Watershed Council.
About 30 volunteers gathered ready to plant trees at the Bozeman Softball Complex on Friday, in a bid to cool down a hot stretch of road and manage runoff into the East Gallatin River.
The city of Bozeman and the Gallatin Watershed Council teamed up to plant ten trees next to a ditch that runs perpendicularly through the area, and another ten along Highland Boulevard.
As the sun beat down Friday, there was still snow piled up in some deeper parts of the ditch, but the rest of it was dry. The ditch is — for now — unshaded, with sediment piling up at the bottom.
Volunteers and city employees dug holes on either side of the ditch twice as big as the base of the trees, and then filled them in with dirt topped with mulch, making sure the tree was straight. Then, they pounded two stakes on either side of the tree into the dirt and attached a wire to help the tree grow straight.
The work won’t all be done Friday. Alex Nordquest, the city’s forestry division manager, said they will water each tree weekly with about 20 gallons between now and September, and do the same thing next year. The stakes will come out in a year, with the hope that the tree has grown strong enough to keep going without them.
“Especially in this climate, you cannot just put a tree in the ground and walk away,” Nordquest said.
The forestry division will keep track of the tree, as part of an inventory where they enter in data on all 26,000 of the trees in city parks, public lands or in the boulevard areas along streets within city limits.
On Friday, Nordquest pulled out his phone, showing how they use an app to add the tree into their system. They’ll do the same for the 300-odd trees they plan to plant this year, many of them in the next couple months. Those includes trees residents have bought through the city’s cost-share program.
Their focus is on having a diversity of trees in the city. Right now, Nordquest said their inventory shows about 25%, or 6,700, of the city managed trees are ash which are susceptible to storm damage and disease, particularly the looming emerald ash borer.
Nordquest said they are focusing on reducing the number of ash trees in the city down to 20%, so when the ash borer does come into Bozeman they can handle it better.
“We really push diversity of all times when it comes to new tree species, and that’s also a variety of native and non-native trees,” Nordquest said. “As long as they’re tough and resilient to urban conditions.”
On Friday, volunteers planted cottonwood and birch trees along the ditch, and maple and oaks along the road.
Nordqeuest said they chose white birch trees because the native tree is lacking in the city’s tree inventory.
“With little baby steps we can add a few more birch trees to the profile of the urban forest,” Nordquest said.
The location, too, was intentional. Heather Priest, a community engagement manager with the Gallatin Watershed Council, said they started working with the city two years ago to identify areas of the city that need trees most.
The council is also leading the “Branch out Bozeman” initiative, which focuses on strengthening the city’s tree canopy.
Water quality, areas where there are “urban heat islands” and social equity are all factors Priest said they consider when identifying areas where trees are needed.
A tree planting priority map is still in the works, but Priest said land near the softball fields was chosen because of the lack of trees in the area, and because the parking lots near the hospital and fields pour water runoff into the ditch, which eventually leads to the East Gallatin River.
Priest said they plan to come back in September and plant about 20 more trees along the ditch to help manage stormwater runoff.
“It’s important to plant as many trees as we can around the area but we also want to make sure we hit one spot really hard … letting trees take root and develop and have an impact,” Priest said.
