About 30 volunteers gathered ready to plant trees at the Bozeman Softball Complex on Friday, in a bid to cool down a hot stretch of road and manage runoff into the East Gallatin River.

The city of Bozeman and the Gallatin Watershed Council teamed up to plant ten trees next to a ditch that runs perpendicularly through the area, and another ten along Highland Boulevard.

As the sun beat down Friday, there was still snow piled up in some deeper parts of the ditch, but the rest of it was dry. The ditch is — for now — unshaded, with sediment piling up at the bottom.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

