As construction on the Billings Clinic facility in Bozeman continues, plans are being laid for the rest of the campus, including considerations to build housing on the site.
Billings Clinic is building a facility near Interstate 90 between Davis Lane and North 27th Avenue, which is due to open this year. The first phase includes more than 142,000 square feet of ambulatory care facilities, but Billings Clinic is starting the planning process for a 20-year build out on the 58-acre campus.
While no firm agreements or plans are in place, Billings Clinic is exploring how they could include housing on the site.
“Housing is not only a priority for the city, it is a priority for us as well as an employer here,” Angela Milewski with BHA Design out of Colorado, said during a city meeting this week.
Milewski presented the conceptual planned unit development plan for the Billings Clinic campus to the city’s Community Development Board Monday.
A planned unit development, or PUD, is a process that allows developers to ask for relaxations to parts of the city code in exchange for providing some public benefit.
If approved, the PUD would be referenced during future site plan reviews, essentially operating as an overlay district for the campus.
Billings Clinic is planning to ask for code relaxations to allow for additional residential uses and different types of medical uses and for increased building heights as high as 135-feet and eight stories in parts of the campus.
The developers are also proposing to ask for relaxation to block length, signage and parking codes.
Milewski said their goal is to be able to build the campus in a consistent character, but be flexible over the long build out process.
“We’re really just trying to establish that criteria and character for the campus,” Milewski said. “We do want the ability to include other uses that will help support the medical services … as medical technologies and the needs change over a 20-year period, we want the ability to adapt to those changing needs.”
Community development board members had questions about the developer’s parking plans and the campus’ walkability.
City planner Susana Montana said Billings Clinic will take the comments heard this week and draft a final PUD proposal, which will come back before the advisory board and the city commission.
Billings Clinic is emphasizing that any housing discussions are in the early stages.
“At this time, no agreements or plans have been finalized regarding the construction of housing by Billings Clinic in or around the Gallatin Valley,” spokesperson Zach Benoit said in a statement. “We understand that housing is incredibly important and of great interest to the community and are exploring what options may be available with a number of community partners, as well as the feasibility of those options.”