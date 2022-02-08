A high-end development off of Main Street in Bozeman is planning to add a handful of additional single-family homes.
The Parklands at Village Downtown is an addition to the existing development, which includes townhomes and condo buildings. The Community Development Board voted 7-2 to approve subdividing about 1.2 acres of land in the development into eight lots with an unusual condition of approval. The subdivision is scheduled to be heard by the City Commission on March 1.
Because the land is zoned R-4, residential high density, eight houses on eight lots would not meet the minimum density requirements under that zoning designation.
In order to meet that threshold, city planner Nakeisha Lyon said the developer will also be required to develop eight accessory dwelling units, one on each lot in addition to a single-family home.
These units, referred to as ADUs, are small residences that are permitted in every zoning district in the city and can be attached or detached to an existing home.
Though ADUs have not typically been counted toward density requirements, Lyon said former Community Development Director Marty Matsen allowed the units to count “in order to promote further housing development within the city.”
Lyon said the developers had originally planned to develop multi-family buildings on the 1.2 acres but switched course.
The developer’s representative, Drew Kirsch with C&H Engineering, said there are no “relatively major” physical constraints on the site to prohibit multi-family development, but noted the land does drop across the site.
“That would be relatively cost prohibitive, and really just site prohibitive to do some type of larger single foundation or large multifamily development,” Kirsch said.
Some board members questioned how the city would ensure the ADUs end up getting built.
Lyon said the city would not issue permits for the single-family homes if a permit has not been submitted for an ADU.
Board member Nicole Olmstead said she thinks the intent of the ADU requirement makes sense, but said she is concerned with how the enforcement of the construction would play out.
Olmstead said she thinks the ADU requirement shows that the site makes sense for denser development.
“I do not believe that this subdivision aligns with the intent of the growth policy, or the language specified in the intent of the R-4 zoning designation,” Olmstead said. “This is an ideal location, if I’ve seen any, to encourage higher density development in an area where people want to live and where the infrastructure is there to support it.”