Wednesday will be the longest night of the year, and it will also bring extreme cold temperatures to Bozeman.
It’s fitting then that the Bozeman community is planning to come together on Wednesday to hold a candlelight vigil for people who have died while experiencing homelessness this year.
The event is part of a nationwide movement on the first day of winter and the year’s longest night.
“It’s really important that we are setting the stage for folks to know that they are seen, they are important, and they are valued,” said Jenna Huey, the emergency shelter services manager for the Human Resources Development Council. “Having a memorial service like this is one of the ways we can bring that memory and bring that honor and dignity to folks who passed away in our community this year.”
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Bozeman Public Library. Corey Sloan, the head of adult programming and outreach at the library, said they are thinking of holding the event just inside the library, which is under construction, due to projected frigid temperatures.
According to the National Weather Service out of Great Falls, low temperatures overnight on Wednesday will be in the 30s to 40s below zero. At those temperatures, according to the weather service, frostbite can start within minutes.
The severe cold is also prompting the Warming Center to declare a “code blue,” Huey said, meaning they won’t close its doors until Saturday morning at 9 a.m., and people who have previously been asked to leave the shelter will be allowed to return.
The Warming Center typically closes for a few hours each day to transition between night and day services. Huey said keeping the shelter open continuously stresses their budget and that she is concerned that they won’t have adequate funding in the event of another cold snap like this one.
Huey said they will also be doing outreach to people who live in RVs or trailers to let them know about the option to stay at the shelter and to make sure they have what they need to stay warm.
Huey said Wednesday’s vigil is always a somber event, but said she is grateful Bozeman holds space for those who have died while unhoused.
Sloan emphasized the event helps bring awareness to the issue of homelessness.
“It’s just good to build that compassion and empathy especially around these dark cold days and nights,” Sloan said. “Just having a compassionate awareness built and coming and gathering and recognizing that people in our community, our neighborhoods, pass away while without a warm, safe place to call their homes.”
