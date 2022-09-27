Let the news come to you

Two years after rainbow crosswalks painted at two downtown intersections caused controversy, Bozeman put in another art installation downtown.

On Saturday, one of two “bulb out” murals was installed at the intersection of Black Avenue and Babcock Street downtown. The bulb outs feature bears and fish on a pink background, with rainbows incorporated in the design.

The art was intended to “symbolize our communities’ continued commitment to inclusivity and the value of the LGBTQ+ community,’’ according to a city webpage for the project.

