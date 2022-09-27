Two years after rainbow crosswalks painted at two downtown intersections caused controversy, Bozeman put in another art installation downtown.
On Saturday, one of two “bulb out” murals was installed at the intersection of Black Avenue and Babcock Street downtown. The bulb outs feature bears and fish on a pink background, with rainbows incorporated in the design.
The art was intended to “symbolize our communities’ continued commitment to inclusivity and the value of the LGBTQ+ community,’’ according to a city webpage for the project.
City spokesperson Takami Clark said the project had two goals: traffic calming and supporting the LGBTQ+ community.
“The city has wanted to do displays that are vibrant and welcoming and show our commitment to the LGBTQ+ community,” Clark said. “It’s downtown, it’s a high-traffic area and having the painted sidewalks there helps people more visibly see pedestrians and sort of stop for a second.”
The project was a collaboration with the Downtown Bozeman Partnership and Gender Equality Montana. Ellie Staley, the partnership’s executive director, said they learned some lessons from the painted crosswalks in 2020, like using a more durable paint and putting it in a spot on the road that doesn’t see many cars going over it.
Staley said they are planning for another intersection installation on Mendenhall Street, but wanted to get one painted this fall.
The total project cost about $30,000, which Staley said includes allocation for the additional intersection planned and artist stipends.
The city put four designs up for a vote on its engagement platform, engage.bozeman.net. Clark said over 400 people voted, and two designs were chosen. The city did not make the artists’ names available by deadline.
Staley said they have been talking about the project for over a year.
“Using this bulb out concept, it is not only bright and beautiful but shares a really positive message and also helps with traffic calming,” Staley said.
