Developers are proposing about nine acres of residences as one part of a larger development in the far west corner of Bozeman.

This phase of the “Urban + Farm’’ development comprises 8.73 acres west of South Laurel Parkway and south of May Fly Street. City commissioners last month approved a preliminary plat for the subdivision, which splits it into 31 residential lots, four open space lots and one park lot.

The plot is bordered by single-family homes to the north and undeveloped land on the other sides. City planner Nakeisha Lyon said during the meeting that the land bordering the development to the west is under a conservation easement, while the land bordering it to the south and east is likely to be developed in the near future.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

