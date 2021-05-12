Severe understaffing among Bozeman lifeguards has prompted the city to close the Swim Center on Saturdays.
The announcement Tuesday that the pool would be closed Saturdays, effective immediately, comes as the city struggles to fill positions across all divisions in the Parks and Recreation Department.
Of the 32 lifeguard positions the city has at both the Bozeman Swim Center near Bozeman High School and at Bogert Pool, 21 are vacant, City Manager Jeff Mihelich said this week.
“That’s a big number and it’s really hard for us, actually impossible for us, to keep our aquatics facilities open and in a safe condition for all users when we’re down 21 staff members,” Mihelich said during a city commission meeting Tuesday.
City spokesperson Melody Mileur said there are 59 open positions in the department overall, which includes parks, recreation, aquatics, forestry and cemetery services.
“Park type services are busier than they have ever been while staffing is unusually difficult,” Mileur said in an email.
The city is trying to recruit new lifeguards, Mihelich said, and is looking at raising wages for current and future guards.
The starting hourly wage at the swim center is $13.15 for full-time employees and $13 for part-time employees, Mileur said. The starting wage for summer seasonal employees is $12.25 per hour.
Several parents involved in the Bozeman Barracudas swim team at Tuesday’s city commission meeting urged the city to work to fill the positions and reopen the pool on Saturdays.
Mileur said there is the highest number of swimmers from Monday through Friday, so Saturday was chosen as the day to cut as the short-staffed group could not keep the center open for all six days.
While some have suggested the city train swim coaches as guards, Mihelich noted state law requires people on lifeguard duty to be solely focused on guarding, not managing other duties at the same time.
The city is trying to be creative in finding experienced swimmers to help fill the open positions, Mihelich said. Swim coaches could become certified as lifeguards through the city, Mihelich said, but could not both coach and guard at the same time.
“Safety and the safety of everybody that uses the pool is priority number one,” Mihelich said.
