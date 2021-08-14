Tying Gallatin Valley together: Streamline launches new bus routes Monday By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Aug 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now A Streamline bus operating the orange line route drives up Highland Blvd. on Friday, August 13, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A Streamline bus operating the orange line route drives up Highland Blvd. on Friday, August 13, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A sign on College St. promotes the location of a future Streamline bus stop Friday, August 13, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Streamline bus services will roll out a revamped service on Monday, including an additional route. It’s the first time the bus system has undergone a significant change in services in its 15-year history.The zero-fare bus service will introduce bi-directional routes, run later in the day and connect more areas of Bozeman, improvements it hopes will make the service more accessible and useful to the growing population in the Gallatin Valley.The last day of its existing routes will be Sunday, with the new services starting on Monday. Most of the routes will be on an hourly service, and two of the lines will run until 10 p.m. “Transportation is commonly one of the top needs and people are continuously asking for new public transportation options,” said Vanessa Palmer, transportation program manager at the Human Resource Development Council, which operates Streamline.In the city of Bozeman’s equity analysis, released this week, transportation was one of three major priority areas, alongside housing and health.“Our old system was a lot of one-way loops that were really great for coverage but weren’t really great for the utility of the system,” Palmer said, citing the example of a bus ride that would take 10 minutes but would be a 50-minute return trip.One new route, the brown line, will serve west Bozeman, connecting Gallatin and Bozeman high schools and continuing to downtown where people can transfer to additional lines.The blue and gold lines will continue to serve Montana State University, with the gold line connecting the university to Gallatin Valley Mall and the blue line linking to downtown, Walmart and Target. The purple line will run east to west, from Ferguson Farm area to Bozeman Health. The route that has historically served Belgrade through Four Corners will instead run from Walmart at 7th Avenue down Frontage Road to Belgrade.With the changes, Streamline will also offer a weekend service that’s more similar to what is seen during the week, instead of its prior limited Sunday service.To prepare for the updated route services, Streamline acquired four new buses in the last year. There are seven full-time and a few part-time drivers, for the fleet of 10 buses with a couple back-up vehicles. “It’s about a $2.3 million budget this year with the new routes,” Palmer said. “… It is a pretty significant increase.”Palmer attributes the ability to make those changes and expand the budget because “of all of our local partners who stepped up and increased funding.”Earlier this year, the Associated Students of Montana State University approved a student fee hike of $4.55 to expand Streamline services. The city of Bozeman and Bozeman Health also provided additional funding for the service.Although Streamline had planned to launch some of the routes running every half-hour, Palmer said, they are holding off until later in the fall due to staffing challenges.“It’s been challenging across the whole industry,” Palmer said. “Drivers are in high demand.”With the cost of living in Bozeman so high, the contractor that provides drivers for Streamline is looking into offering workforce housing to improve recruitment efforts, Palmer said.Updated bus schedules and route maps are available on the Streamline website. The organization plans to print hard copy brochures of the new routes but is waiting until a later date to ensure there aren't any changes, Palmer said.To celebrate the launch of the new services, there will be a bus stop ribbon cutting ceremony at Gallatin Regional Park on Monday at noon.By reducing traffic, providing a free transportation system and connecting Bozeman, Palmer said, "Streamline benefits us all… It ties Gallatin Valley together."

Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. 