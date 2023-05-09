Let the news come to you

The city of Bozeman is planning a series of events to mark historic preservation month this May, with a focus on more than just buildings.

Tours of the city’s “heritage trees” and of Bozeman Creek are planned for this month’s events, along with a talk about the history of homes tied to Bozeman’s early Black residents. Sarah Rosenberg, the city’s historic preservation officer, said they are trying to broaden what people have traditionally considered important to historic preservation beyond things like: “historic districts and big beautiful buildings that represent wealth and white people.”

“A lot of people find that historic preservation isn’t necessarily relevant to them,” Rosenberg said. “We are trying to expand it so people can feel a little bit more of a tie to the history of our community.”


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

