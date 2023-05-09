People walk across the street from the Ellen Theatre on Main Street on Monday, May 1, 2023. The Ellen is one of several buildings designed by prolific Bozeman architect Fred Willson that have been submitted to be recognized by the National Register of Historic Places.
The Judge Stewart Residence, at 804 S. Willson Avenue, is one of several buildings designed by prolific Bozeman architect Fred Willson that have been submitted to be recognized by the National Register of Historic Places.
A mosaic on the corner of the Bon Ton Bakery on Main Street remains as the business filling the building have changed on Monday, May 1, 2023. The Bon Ton Bakery building is one of several structures designed by prolific Bozeman architect Fred Willson that have been submitted to be recognized by the National Register of Historic Places.
Masonry details look down on passersby from the facade of the Ellen Theatre on Monday, May 1, 2023. The Ellen is one of several buildings designed by prolific Bozeman architect Fred Willson that have been submitted to be recognized by the National Register of Historic Places.
Pedestrians walk under the marquee at the Ellen Theatre on Monday, May 1, 2023. The Ellen is one of several buildings designed by prolific Bozeman architect Fred Willson that have been submitted to be recognized by the National Register of Historic Places.
The city of Bozeman is planning a series of events to mark historic preservation month this May, with a focus on more than just buildings.
Tours of the city’s “heritage trees” and of Bozeman Creek are planned for this month’s events, along with a talk about the history of homes tied to Bozeman’s early Black residents. Sarah Rosenberg, the city’s historic preservation officer, said they are trying to broaden what people have traditionally considered important to historic preservation beyond things like: “historic districts and big beautiful buildings that represent wealth and white people.”
“A lot of people find that historic preservation isn’t necessarily relevant to them,” Rosenberg said. “We are trying to expand it so people can feel a little bit more of a tie to the history of our community.”
Two tours of Bozeman Creek are planned in partnership with Mountain Time Arts and the Extreme History project, for May 25 and 26.
The tours will start at City Hall, near the new art installation sponsored by Mountain Time Arts focused on Bozeman Creek. The city also has a tour of historic trees and homes scheduled on May 30 with Jerry Cashman.
“Instead of looking just to the built environment we’re looking at the natural environment and how there are different components of the natural environment that ties us to our history,” Rosenberg said.
Both tours are free but have limited spots so the city is asking people to register in advance. More information at engage.bozeman.net.
Crystal Alegria, the executive director of the Extreme History Project, is also scheduled to present to the Historic Preservation Advisory Board during their May 17 meeting about research into the homes of early Black residents in Bozeman.
Rosenberg said they are hoping the meeting can feel a little more informal to give people a chance to socialize and learn more about the board’s work.
Alegria said they started that research last year and will focus their presentation on some homes on the north side of Bozeman. She noted that Bozeman in its early days was more diverse than people often realize.
“Historic preservation is important because it really helps us better understand and identify our community,” Alegria said. “With a lot of new people coming to Bozeman, it’s good to understand the history of this place.”
A presentation about the Westgate Shopping Center is scheduled for May 18 and an awards ceremony is slated for May 31.
