Cyclists pass through the intersection of 11th Avenue and Lincoln Street on Thursday, July 13, 2023. On June 30, a Montana State University police officer pulled over a cyclist who ran a stop sign at the intersection, before calling backup from Bozeman Police, who handcuffed the cyclist.
Cyclists pass through the intersection of 11th Avenue and Lincoln Street on Thursday, July 13, 2023. On June 30, a Montana State University police officer pulled over a cyclist who ran a stop sign at the intersection, before calling backup from Bozeman Police, who handcuffed the cyclist.
A video showing police officers handcuffing a cyclist who had blown through a stop sign is prompting reviews from Bozeman and MSU police departments.
The video was taken on June 30, when Whitni Ciofalo was driving to Bridger Brewing. On the way, she saw two police cars go by her, then saw a group of officers surrounding a man in handcuffs near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Grant Street.
Something about the scene didn’t sit right with Ciofalo, so she stopped and started to record it, which she later posted to Instagram. The video clips show a man in handcuffs standing on the street corner trading words with police officers.
During the video clips, the man is mostly standing in place, at one point turning to the people watching the interaction and asking officers why they are putting their hands on him and turning away from them. One officer with his hand on the man’s arm can be heard saying “I don’t want you spitting on us,” as the man was speaking to them.
“Everyone goes through those stop signs,” the man can be heard saying in one of the clips. Ciofalo said that during the interaction, she saw several people cycle through stop signs without stopping.
At one point, a Bozeman police officer approaches Ciofalo, asking for her identification and a copy of the video.
“He’s obstructing police operations and governmental functions so he’s probably going to end up to jail and that video is a copy.… a copy of his behavior,” the officer says in the clip.
Officers ended up taking the handcuffs off the man and he was not arrested, but Ciofalo and the cyclist said they found the situation upsetting.
The man was cycling northbound on 11th Avenue just after 7 p.m. on June 30 when he went through the intersection at Lincoln Street without stopping.
Montana State University Police Chief Michael Stanley said one of his officers was on routine patrol and saw the cyclist fail to stop right in front of him, so decided to pull him over to give him a citation.
Stanley said the interaction was contentious from the beginning. The man, who spoke to the Chronicle but asked that his name not be published, said he did go through the intersection without stopping. He said he didn’t think that was a problem since he sees people on bicycles do it all the time.
The man said he was upset because he felt singled out for the traffic infraction.
“My issue was being consistent in enforcing the law,” the man said.
Stanley said on Monday that his department has issued six citations to cyclists so far this year for running through stop signs on campus.
The MSU officer radioed for backup because he felt the cyclist was not following instructions and staying in front of the vehicle while he wrote the citation, Stanley said.
Bozeman Police officers then showed up on scene and later handcuffed the man. The man said he was upset because he felt unfairly singled out, but said it felt like officers were trying to escalate the situation.
“Talking loud is not a crime,” he said. “It was a very, very strange interaction.”
Ciofalo had a similar interpretation of the officers’ behavior.
“The whole thing just felt overly aggressive,” Ciofalo said.
Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp said what happened is common practice for the department.
“When people are upset and agitated they frequently are handcuffed just to wait as whatever process is being completed is done, which is what they did in this situation,” Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp said. “We have small calls for service that result in citations and arrest and handcuffing routinely, that’s not outside of the norm at all.”
The man later called Bozeman police to share his concerns about the interaction.
Veltkamp and Stanley said their departments are reviewing the interaction. Veltkamp said he also has concerns with how the officer asked Ciofalo for her name and the video — something he said officers are allowed to do, but that bystanders aren’t legally obligated to comply with. Ciofalo said she is in the process of filing a complaint about that.
“I’m the first to admit that they certainly could have used their words differently and … not engaged in an argument, but let people vent if they’re upset about something,” Veltkamp said.
