A video showing police officers handcuffing a cyclist who had blown through a stop sign is prompting reviews from Bozeman and MSU police departments.

The video was taken on June 30, when Whitni Ciofalo was driving to Bridger Brewing. On the way, she saw two police cars go by her, then saw a group of officers surrounding a man in handcuffs near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Grant Street.

Something about the scene didn’t sit right with Ciofalo, so she stopped and started to record it, which she later posted to Instagram. The video clips show a man in handcuffs standing on the street corner trading words with police officers.


{div}Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com. {/div}

