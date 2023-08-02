Let the news come to you

Developers are proposing townhomes and small rental single-family homes on a nearly 40-acre development off of South 19th Avenue in Bozeman.

The South Range Crossing development is at the southeastern corner of the intersection of South 19th and Graf Street, with South 15th Avenue bordering it to the east. The parcel was zoned residential emphasis mixed use, or REMU zoning, late last year. The zoning means at least 70% of the development has to be for residential use, while the remaining 30% can be for residential, commercial or mixed-use buildings.

Developers Providence Development are planning to split it into 71 lots of residential, eight commercial lots and several park and open space areas.


{div}Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com. {/div}