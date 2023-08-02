Developers are proposing townhomes and small rental single-family homes on a nearly 40-acre development off of South 19th Avenue in Bozeman.
The South Range Crossing development is at the southeastern corner of the intersection of South 19th and Graf Street, with South 15th Avenue bordering it to the east. The parcel was zoned residential emphasis mixed use, or REMU zoning, late last year. The zoning means at least 70% of the development has to be for residential use, while the remaining 30% can be for residential, commercial or mixed-use buildings.
Developers Providence Development are planning to split it into 71 lots of residential, eight commercial lots and several park and open space areas.
City commissioners approved the development’s preliminary plat this week.
“This is an interesting project. It is mixed-use, has commercial nodes in an area that is developing but doesn’t yet have the commercial neighborhood serving, coffee house, services and that sort of thing,” city planner Susana Montana said during the meeting. “So the fact that it has 41,500 square feet of neighborhood serving (commercial) space would support the broader area.”
Developer Parker Lange said they expect the development of the residential portion of the project to take about three years, and that the timing of the commercial aspect will depend on the market.
“Retailers are typically looking for housing, so I think once this comes in there’ll be a lot more demand for the commercial,” Lange said.
Providence Development is proposing to build detached, single-family small homes, apartments with garages below them and townhouses. Some of the townhomes will be for sale, according to the developers, while other homes will be put on the rental market.
Lange said they are seeing a lot of demand for detached, single-family homes for rentals.
“It’s kind of that gap in the market between garden-style, high-end apartments and homeownership,” Lange said.
Providence plans to start infrastructure development this fall, Lange said.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the project.
“I think we’re going to see more of these compact-living arrangements, and I think it meets our growth plans as well, so it’s not only meeting the population trends but it’s also meeting how we would like to have density and try to get folks in a compact area,” Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said.
