Tiny home village close to opening in Bozeman By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Oct 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Colorful tiny homes make up the Human Resource Development Council's Housing First Village on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The tiny homes are being built to giving housing for people experiencing long-term chronic homelessness. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Traffic on Interstate 90 rolls past the Human Resource Development Council's Housing First Village on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The tiny homes are being built to giving housing for people experiencing long-term chronic homelessness. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A kitchen space is nearly completed inside one of the tiny homes that make up the Human Resource Development Council's Housing First Village on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. A group of Bozeman residents who struggle with housing stability will soon have a warm, safe place of their own to stay.The Human Resource Development Council is finishing work on the Housing First Village, which is a small neighborhood of tiny homes on Wheat Drive near the organization's Warming Center.The project is aimed at people who experience chronic homelessness and are the most vulnerable Bozeman residents. The first residents of the village plan to move in starting next month, four years after the project first was conceptualized.“The really exciting thing about housing first village is ... it’s one very small rung on the housing ladder that we can actually fix in our community,” HRDC Executive Director Heather Grenier said. “We have to take a win where we can get it.”During a tour Thursday of the first 12 of the tiny homes — 19 total are planned for the project’s first phase — Grenier pointed to the design of the buildings, which were done in a trauma-informed manner and take into account what will help people who experience chronic homelessness feel safe.For example, the entrances of the brightly-painted buildings are offset so the doors on neighboring homes don’t face each other, and each home has its own bathroom and kitchen so residents don’t have to share spaces. Buy Now Colorful tiny homes make up the Human Resource Development Council's Housing First Village on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The tiny homes are being built to giving housing for people experiencing long-term chronic homelessness. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Colorful tiny homes make up the Human Resource Development Council's Housing First Village on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The tiny homes are being built to giving housing for people experiencing long-term chronic homelessness. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Jenna Huey, emergency shelter services manager for HRDC, said having their own space is crucial for people who have experienced homelessness.“When you are living outside for so long and you’re in constant survival or crisis mode, you’re used to being able to see what’s around you with those heightened senses. So moving into any apartment can be really challenging and uncomfortable,” Huey said. “Here you have your own four walls that aren’t shared with anyone else.”The future residents of the village may have been housed by HRDC before, Grenier said, but found living in multi-family units difficult.There are five different designs for the tiny homes, which are built with intentionally high ceilings to make the 145- to 300-square-foot homes feel bigger than they are. Each home will have its own refrigerator and induction cooktop. Beds and mattresses will be provided, and residents will be able to decorate and make the space their own just like any other renter, Grenier said.Residents who are employed — which constitute the vast majority of HRDC’s customers — will pay 30% of their income for rent.HRDC has already identified 17 people who they are prioritizing for the units, Grenier said. There will not be a public waitlist for the homes.Rev. Connie Campbell-Pearson helped get the project off the ground.Campbell-Pearson heard about tiny homes from a friend, and thought they could work in Bozeman. She talked to people at the city and eventually met Ralph Johnson with the Montana State University Department of Architecture.They brought the idea to HRDC, and according to Campbell-Pearson, “the rest is history.”Grenier said the project took time: they looked at over 30 different building sites before they nailed the Wheat Drive location down. Then, it was a matter of working with MSU architecture to design some of the homes before they could begin building the houses, which cost about $60,000 each. Buy Now Foundations for tiny homes are separated by a fence from more completed structures at the Human Resource Development Council's Housing First Village on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The tiny homes are being built to giving housing for people experiencing long-term chronic homelessness. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Sunlight shines through windows in a tiny home in the Human Resource Development Council's Housing First Village on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The tiny homes are being built to giving housing for people experiencing long-term chronic homelessness. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Construction began on the homes in March. Work on the first 12 is almost done, and the foundations of the remaining seven are in place. Habitat for Humanity plans to build those units.There is room on the property for another group of homes, Grenier said, and they have plans to add in garden space in the future. Services like behavioral health support will be available at the Warming Center facility, but residents are not required to use them.Campbell-Pearson noted that the homes give people a “hand up, not a hand out”“It’s just miraculous, it’s just nothing short of miraculous that we’ve been able to do something like this,” Campbell-Pearson said. 