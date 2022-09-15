The opening date for a new rest stop being built in Three Forks is up in the air as the facility waits to be hooked up to utilities.
The building on Highway 287 near the new Bridger Brewing facility is nearly complete and crews recently added in a left turn lane to the road for access, but the stop will not open until the utility hook up is complete. William Fogarty, the Butte district administrator for the Montana Department of Transportation, said on Thursday they are expecting that to happen sometime in late winter or early spring.
The original target opening date was for around this fall, Fogarty said.
“It’s nearing substantial completion for sure, but opening is going to be delayed and will be contingent on the availability of the (utility district),” Fogarty said.
The rest area is being built in an unusual deal with Bozeman developer Craig Rickert. Under the terms, Rickert is paying for the Three Forks facility to be built and in exchange — when the building is turned over to the state — will take ownership of the rest stop property on North 19th Avenue in Bozeman.
Once the Three Forks rest area is complete, Rickert will owe the state for the difference between what construction costs and the $3.8 million value of the Bozeman site.
Rickert did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.
Fogarty said the Bozeman rest area will not close and be turned over to Rickert until the Three Forks location is open.
When announced last summer, the plan was met with pushback from nearby residents who were concerned about impacts the rest area could bring to their neighborhood.
Partially to appease residents, Rickert agreed to add a law enforcement office to the building, which could be used by the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Department, Montana Highway Patrol and other agencies.
Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan said Thursday that he expects having a law enforcement presence on site will do a lot to curb any sort of illicit activity.
“I don’t know who would want to go do bad stuff in a parking lot where there’s a cop car sitting,” Meehan said.
Meehan said he feels good about the other safety mechanisms in the plans, like lighting, security cameras, and signs alerting people to the law enforcement office on site.
There are three Broadwater deputies assigned to that end of the county, who Meehan said would be able to use the office as a base rather than driving all the way back up to Townsend.
“I think there’s a lot of safety mechanisms there, so I think just being able to have those guys down there is really going to deter a lot,” Meehan said.
