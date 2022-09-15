Three Forks Rest Stop

An aerial view of a rest area being built near Three Forks.

 Courtesy of Lisa Olmstead

The opening date for a new rest stop being built in Three Forks is up in the air as the facility waits to be hooked up to utilities.

The building on Highway 287 near the new Bridger Brewing facility is nearly complete and crews recently added in a left turn lane to the road for access, but the stop will not open until the utility hook up is complete. William Fogarty, the Butte district administrator for the Montana Department of Transportation, said on Thursday they are expecting that to happen sometime in late winter or early spring.

The original target opening date was for around this fall, Fogarty said.

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

