City commissioners this week greenlit allocating over $7 million in tax increment dollars to an affordable housing project in central Bozeman.
The project is to build a 155-unit affordable housing building on the same property of a market-rate project called "The Lumberyard," bordered by Kenyon Noble and Tschache Lane. The $7.5 million tax increment financing allocation comes from the midtown urban renewal district. Tax increment, or TIF, financing is a mechanism where the city can divert a portion of new tax dollars in a certain area to a fund that can be used to aid investment projects in the area.
The Lumberyard project is being put forward by Virga Capital, a Bozeman-based firm who is planning to sell a portion of the western part of the lot to Reuter Walton, another development firm. David Fine, an economic development program manager with the city, said during the commission meeting Tuesday that part of the agreement includes placing a covenant on the land requiring any development there to include affordable housing.
The proposal from Reuter Walton is to build a 155 unit-building that would be rented out at 60% area median income. The project is also proposed to use low income housing tax credit, or LIHTC dollars.
Rob Lateiner with Virga Capital told commissioners the LIHTC funding has already been approved and they are planning to close the sale of the land to Reuter Walton this fall.
“They’ve put in very significant dollars to get to this point in their development,” Lateiner said.
The market-rate side on the eastern portion of the property is proposed to be 285 units called "Lumberyard Flats."
Because the affordable project is planning to use LIHTC dollars, it can apply to be tax exempt, meaning it will not contribute any funds back to the urban renewal district, but Fine said the market-rate side of the development will do so.
“(Low income housing tax credits) are a very useful tool. They're an interesting fit for a (tax increment financing) district because they create no new tax increment,” Fine said, “So this mish-mash of tools creates an opportunity to leverage a taxable market rate project to facilitate a developable parcel for a (low income housing tax credit) project.”
The project is trying to line up for a grant from the Gallatin Community Housing Impact fund, which the commission discussed later in the meeting. City Manager Jeff Mihelich noted the Lumberyard project has to make use of several different affordable housing tools to work.
“It just shows how we've had to, and need to, pivot into deal making platforms to make sure affordable housing projects can happen,” Mihelich said.
Several city commissioners also spoke to the complicated nature of funding for affordable projects.
“It is a complicated world out there and TIF funding is an essential tool in bringing projects like this out of the ground,” Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said.
