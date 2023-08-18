Bozeman City Hall
Bozeman City Hall.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

City commissioners this week greenlit allocating over $7 million in tax increment dollars to an affordable housing project in central Bozeman.

The project is to build a 155-unit affordable housing building on the same property of a market-rate project called "The Lumberyard," bordered by Kenyon Noble and Tschache Lane. The $7.5 million tax increment financing allocation comes from the midtown urban renewal district. Tax increment, or TIF, financing is a mechanism where the city can divert a portion of new tax dollars in a certain area to a fund that can be used to aid investment projects in the area.

The Lumberyard project is being put forward by Virga Capital, a Bozeman-based firm who is planning to sell a portion of the western part of the lot to Reuter Walton, another development firm. David Fine, an economic development program manager with the city, said during the commission meeting Tuesday that part of the agreement includes placing a covenant on the land requiring any development there to include affordable housing.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

