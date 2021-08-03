top story Sweet Pea, SLAM gear up for busy festival weekend By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 3, 2021 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Jacey Smith, 10, recreates the Nova Café logo with chalk outside the restaurant during Sweet Pea Festival's Chalk on the Walk on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Used pieces of chalk match the color palette of a drawing by Declan Wheeler, 9, on a sidewalk near Main Street during Sweet Pea Festival's Chalk on the Walk on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman’s summer music and art festivals are back.After a very different 2020 celebration and no major festival, Bozeman’s own Sweet Pea Festival and SLAM Festival, always held outdoors on the same weekend in August, are gearing up for a busy weekend.“Sweet Pea has been a community tradition for 44 years and it is such a great place to gather with your neighbors, with your friends,” said Kris Olenicki, Sweet Pea’s executive director. “It’s just Bozeman, a part of the fabric of our community.” While much more similar to the 2019 events than the spread out, small or virtual events of 2020, both festivals will look a little different this year compared to years past.At Sweet Pea in Lindley Park, wristbands and day passes will only be available for purchase at the box office at the main gate, not at every entrance as has been the case in years past. That will not only help those entrances get people inside the festival faster, but will also mean that fewer volunteers are needed at the gates, Olenicki said.The festival at Lindley Park is scheduled to take place Aug. 6-8, but Sweet Pea has events going all week and beyond. Tuesday’s Chalk on the Walk drew families to downtown Bozeman to add a little color to the sidewalks with chalk provided by the festival; Wednesday night’s Bite of Bozeman will have about 25 food vendors lining Main Street; and Thursday night’s Music on Main is Sweet Pea-sponsored and will be the last chance to grab three-day wristbands at the presale price.There will also be fewer vendors than usual at Wednesday’s Bite of Bozeman event, but that will give the existing vendors and attendees a little more space. “We want people to feel good and feel comfortable and enjoy being outside. Thankfully, that’s a good place to be,” Olenicki said. “We totally realize we’re still in a pandemic situation here.”SLAM, or Support Local Artists and Musicians, is scheduled for Aug. 7 at three locations this year: Bogert Park, Story Mansion Park and the Emerson Lawn. All three locations will have food available, and each will have a different kind of live art or literary demonstration.Callie Miller, a co-executive director of SLAM, said the three locations instead of one centralized spot are in an effort to allow audience and artists to spread out as much as possible and to follow the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s recommendation for social distancing.“We’re trying to follow their recommendations while still easing our toe back into public events,” she said.Lots of SLAM’s artists this year are from the Gallatin County region, as opposed to further-flung edges of the state, Miller said. In total, there will be more than 45 artists spread out at the three locations that will comprise the free festival this year.“SLAM is a good opportunity to talk to the artists about their creative process. You have an opportunity to learn more about everything that’s being created,” she said. “This is a really great opportunity to develop relationships with local artists.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Sweet Pea Festival Slam Festival Gallatin County Festival Art Artist C Of I Offensive Line Bite Of Bozeman Main Street Music On Main Bogert Park Story Mansion Park Emerson Lawn Gallatin City-county Health Department Covid 19;covid-19;coronavirus Pandemic Restrictions Sweet Pea Commerce Economics Gardening Music Callie Miller Weekend Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next City Sweet Pea, SLAM gear up for busy festival weekend 20 min ago Montana Legislature As COVID cases surge, Montana officials say nursing homes can't require vaccinations 10 hrs ago Health Gallatin County, Bozeman Health prepared as COVID-19 cases increase 23 hrs ago Education Bozeman School District convening task force to decide future of masks 23 hrs ago Education MSU president looks ahead to more normal school year Aug 2, 2021 Environment Fire in the Crazies burns more than 14,000 acres, prompts evacuations Aug 2, 2021 What to read next City Sweet Pea, SLAM gear up for busy festival weekend Montana Legislature As COVID cases surge, Montana officials say nursing homes can't require vaccinations Health Gallatin County, Bozeman Health prepared as COVID-19 cases increase Education Bozeman School District convening task force to decide future of masks Education MSU president looks ahead to more normal school year Environment Fire in the Crazies burns more than 14,000 acres, prompts evacuations Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Biery, Ronald Eugene Posted: Aug. 1, 2021 Commission to vote on rezoning Bozeman Stockyard property for development Posted: Aug. 1, 2021 People in business for Aug. 1, 2021 Posted: Aug. 1, 2021 Water surcharges to take effect under Bozeman drought declaration Posted: Aug. 1, 2021 Young entrepreneurs showcase businesses at Children's Business Fair Posted: Aug. 1, 2021