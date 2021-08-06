top story Sweet Pea Festival parade blooms in Bozeman as festival activities commence By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Aug 6, 2021 Aug 6, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Young performers with 406Cirque move down Main Street during the Sweet Pea Festival parade on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Children line up on Main Street to watch the Sweet Pea Festival parade on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A dog dressed as a lion rides along with the Flying Lion Fitness entry to the Sweet Pea Festival parade on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A woman passes out candy while dancing during the Sweet Pea Festival parade on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Children decked out in flowery shirts and dresses rushed toward Main Street, plastic bags in hand. Paradegoers tossed candy near the sidewalks, waving as they walked along the street.Patrol cars from Bozeman Police Department, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol led the colorful procession from Eighth Avenue to Church Avenue on Saturday morning. Two street sweepers followed behind it.The commotion was part of the annual Sweet Pea Parade, which followed the Sweet Pea Run and Children's Run. It accompanied the 44th annual Sweet Pea Festival — a local summer arts festival that features food, a flower show, music and vendors. The theme of this year’s Sweet Pea Parade was “Vintage Fun in ‘21.” It looked far different than last summer’s cruise and flower parade, which was held in lieu of the annual parade.During the 2020 cruise, Main Street wasn't closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That year cars, bicycles and motorcycles donning flowers showed their Sweet Pea pride while mingling with regular traffic.At Saturday’s parade, thousands gathered along Main Street to see the decorative vehicles, acts and floats. There was a Bozeman Public Library book bus, a flowery Streamline bus and engines from the Hyalite and Bozeman fire departments.Bozeman High School graduates from the classes of 1990, 1981 and 2001 rode in black and red floats with balloons. Paradegoers from 406Cirque, a local circus summer camp, rode on unicycles and stood on exercise balls as they rolled down the street, handing out squishy red clown noses to passersby. Bozeman Bike Kitchen cyclists decorated their rides with flowers. An empty pair of pants pedaled a unicycle that stood atop a three-wheeled bicycle train. Dogs from the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter and corgis from the Gallatin Corgi Club greeted people on the sidewalks.Tess Keime, a first-timer at the Sweet Pea Parade, said her favorite part was watching the corgis. She came from Vancouver to visit family in Bozeman, and enjoyed seeing the Children’s Run, parade and shops along Main Street with her sisters.“(The parade) shows the community and clubs, and the possibility of joining them is great,” Keime said. She was looking forward to checking out the live music at the festival later in the day.Mother and daughter Keli and Ellese Tondre of Bozeman are regulars at the Sweet Pea Parade. It's a great event for them to attend since Ellese's birthday falls on Sweet Pea weekend, Keli said.This year, Keli's favorite float was the one carrying the Bozeman Municipal Band. Ellese liked watching the entourage of corgis."We love celebrating all the law enforcement that came through," Keli said. 