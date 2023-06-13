Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

After a lack of vendors forced the cancellation of last year’s Bite of Bozeman, Sweet Pea Festival organizers are hoping to bring back the food-focused event this year.

Many vendors and food stands that declined to participate last year cited staffing issues, Kris Olenicki, Sweet Pea’s executive director, said at the time.

Olenicki told the Chronicle Tuesday that organizers viewed last year’s cancellation as a hiatus and are revamping the event for this year.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

{div}Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com. {/div}

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.