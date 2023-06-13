The Bozeman Municipal Band performs from a trailer during the Sweet Pea Festival parade on Saturday, August 7, 2021.
Hundreds turned out for Bite of Bozeman in this 2019 file photo.
After a lack of vendors forced the cancellation of last year’s Bite of Bozeman, Sweet Pea Festival organizers are hoping to bring back the food-focused event this year.
Many vendors and food stands that declined to participate last year cited staffing issues, Kris Olenicki, Sweet Pea’s executive director, said at the time.
Olenicki told the Chronicle Tuesday that organizers viewed last year’s cancellation as a hiatus and are revamping the event for this year.
{div}Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com. {/div}
Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle.
