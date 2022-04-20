The sale of the Idaho Pole Yard in northeast Bozeman is reaching an end.
The Environmental Protection Agency is negotiating an agreement related to the sale of the property south of Interstate 90 to ensure any redevelopment protects the contamination remedies in place on the land.
There are also additional clean-up efforts planned for lingering contamination from a wood-treating operation that began in the 1940s.
“There's going to be a lot of things happening on this site, probably within the next six to 12 months,” EPA Project Manager Roger Hoogerheide said during a presentation to city commissioners this week.
The property was placed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Superfund list in the 1980s after it was discovered that Idaho Pole Company’s wood-treating operation was contaminating the soil and groundwater. Most of the Idaho Pole property was removed from the list in 2020, though a few acres of treated soil remain.
Since Idaho Pole stopped operations in 1997, the property has sat largely vacant, but a company named Scout, DAC LLC has been in talks to buy the property since 2020.
Hoogerheide said they are negotiating a prospective purchaser’s agreement with the company as well as an administrative order of consent with Idaho Pole related to additional work needed for the groundwater contamination.
They hope to have that order finalized by June 30, Hoogerheide said, which is the same date the sale of the property is planned to go through.
The order is intended to ensure Idaho Pole has the funds to pay for any clean-up needed in the future, Hoogerheide said.
“Idaho Pole is a defunct company. So in a sense, it's not a business entity making money, and their assets are land,” Hoogerheide said. “So what EPA — as well as the state of Montana — is concerned about, should the sale of the property proceed forward, we don't have a mechanism to ensure that Idaho Pole has the funds available in order to do the remaining cleanup.”
The idea is that the sale of the property will cover the future cost of the cleanup, Hoogerheide said, and the sale funds will be put into an escrow account.
The prospective purchaser’s agreement includes plans to move a portion of the treated soils that sit between Cedar Street and I-90 to the other side of the street.
Recently changed flood maps from the Federal Emergency Management Agency placed the area between Cedar Street and the interstate in a floodway.
Hoogerheide said they’ve told the purchasers that residential use of the property south of I-90 is not allowed. If there were to be residential use proposed, Hoogerheide said they would likely require the developer to transfer all the treated soil completely off site.
Hoogerheide said the prospective purchaser’s agreement is set to come up for a 30-day public comment period starting in mid-May.
There are also groundwater remedies planned for this summer, which will include “in situ,” or "in place,” injection of chemical oxidants into the groundwater that will address the remaining contamination, Hoogerheide said.
Other work includes putting in “permeable reactive barriers” around Bohart Lane to treat any contaminated groundwater coming from underneath I-90. Other barriers will be put in further down gradient, Hoogerheide said.
The administrative order will require monitoring for seven years, Hoogerheide said. A five-year review — standard procedures for Superfund sites — is scheduled for 2030, at which time they will be able to determine whether the in-place injections were effective and whether more remediation is needed.
“We have what are called contingency triggers in the administrative order that we would open up to say additional work is required based on what we're seeing,” Hoogerheide said. “And this we've kind of already negotiated that additional work effort to kick in in 2030.”
A virtual public meeting is planned for Thursday, April 28 to discuss potential redevelopment. More information is on the EPA's website: https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0800379
Nolan Campbell, a broker representing Idaho Pole, said Wednesday that they are looking forward to the public comment period.
“It would be pretty crazy to say that we’ve rushed this process,” Campbell said.