There’s a lot of factors causing Bozeman’s housing crisis — an influx of out of state residents, increased cost of land and materials and workforce shortages, to name a few.
But a recent study puts part of the blame on local government’s zoning regulations.
The “Montana Zoning Atlas,” published by the right-leaning Frontier Institute last week, contends that zoning regulations in Bozeman and other Montana cities explicitly or implicitly prevent multi-family housing on much of their residential land.
Those regulations, the study argues, worsen the affordable housing crisis as they limit the construction of multi-family housing, which is often more affordable than single-family homes.
The study alleges Bozeman and Missoula are the “least welcoming” cities to multi-family housing.
“We had a hunch that places like Missoula and Bozeman, which are the epicenter of our housing prices right now, in Montana ... probably had a little more strict regulations than some of the other cities that are a little more affordable, relatively,” Frontier Institute President Kendall Cotton said. “Our analysis certainly confirmed that.”
About 50% of the residential land in Bozeman is restricted for just single-family homes, the analysis found.
Missoula is the “worst offender,” Cotton said, with over three-quarters of the city restricted to single-family housing.
The study suggests cities consider changing their codes to allow for two-to-four unit residential buildings in zoning districts that only allow single-family homes and to eliminate additional lot area requirements for multi-family housing.
David Fine, Bozeman’s economic development manager for housing and development, said he thinks the study “reflects only a cursory understanding” of the city’s zoning codes and that the city’s codes are already a step ahead of the study’s suggestions.
The city, Fine said, has worked to reduce required lot sizes in recent years. Fine noted that while the city’s development codes have loosened in recent years, housing prices in Bozeman have still skyrocketed.
“There’s this sense that regulation is providing the unaffordability in our market, and that’s just not true,” Fine said.
The study splits up the single-family housing land into two categories: parcels zoned to explicitly include only single-family homes and parcels that are zoned to allow for multi-family residences, but are too small to meet the minimum size required for such buildings.
Mark Egge, who helped author the study and previously served on the Bozeman Planning Board, said he wasn’t surprised by how much land is explicitly zoned exclusively for single-family use, but that he was taken aback by how much land has multi-family zoning that isn’t able to be developed as such.
While things like minimum lot size requirements and setbacks from the street or property line might be a nice idea to provide for space between buildings, Egge said, they can also have the consequence of squashing multi-family development.
The study also suggests cities eliminate all minimum lot area requirements altogether, which Helena did in 2019.
Bozeman Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said he would be interested to study whether eliminating lot size requirements could produce any affordable housing, though he noted he would need to know more about potential unintended consequences of the policy.
Increased density, Cunningham said, isn’t always easy.
“In theory it works,” Cunningham said. “You’ll note that any time higher density is being proposed near higher density, there are little to no objections to the project. It is only when higher density is proposed near what this report would call exclusionary zoning districts that there’s a great (outcry).”
Cunningham did take issue with the study’s suggestion that the state Legislature also consider passing legislation to address zoning codes, saying those should be left up to the city.
The city is already looking at its code requirements as it relates to affordable housing.
Just last week, city commissioners voiced support for a number of proposed changes to its housing policies, including reduced lot sizes and increased density allowances for projects that include income-targeted affordable housing.
Egge questioned why the city would consider those allowances for just affordable projects, which he is concerned could cut out even small-scale projects that could increase the housing supply.
“I think the challenge there is if you look at the previous history at Bozeman’s attempt to use density bonuses and create a voluntary inclusionary zoning program in the previous go around, zero developers took advantage of those incentives,” Egge said. “I’m worried that we may find ourselves in a similar situation.”