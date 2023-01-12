Let the news come to you

Developers are planning to turn a parcel of land in Bozeman that is home to a church into a student housing project.

The site sits at the northeast corner of West Kagy Boulevard and South 19th Avenue and is home to the Bozeman Church of Christ, which according to its website is planning a move to the west side of town.

Scott Cooper is the vice president of development for the Michaels Organization, which focuses on student and other multifamily developments across the country. Cooper said they are planning to build off-campus, student-focused housing on the nearly 3-acre plot, similar to The Arrow and Stadium View developments nearby.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

