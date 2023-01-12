Developers are planning to turn a parcel of land in Bozeman that is home to a church into a student housing project.
The site sits at the northeast corner of West Kagy Boulevard and South 19th Avenue and is home to the Bozeman Church of Christ, which according to its website is planning a move to the west side of town.
Scott Cooper is the vice president of development for the Michaels Organization, which focuses on student and other multifamily developments across the country. Cooper said they are planning to build off-campus, student-focused housing on the nearly 3-acre plot, similar to The Arrow and Stadium View developments nearby.
They are planning to have study lounges on every floor, Cooper said, and would furnish the apartments.
Cooper said they felt that MSU’s enrollment growth over the last few years indicates there is a need for more student housing.
“If we develop student housing…that will free up some (other) inventory that currently is being used for students,” Cooper said during the commission meeting.
As part of the project, developers asked the city to rezone it from R-4, residential high density zoning, to R-5, residential mixed-use high density zoning. City commissioners approved the rezoning during their meeting this week.
R-5 zoning allows for more intense development, Senior Planner Tom Rogers said during the meeting, including more ground coverage for buildings and less parking requirements.
During the meeting, several commissioners said they would like to see commercial components to the development, citing its prominent location in an area of Bozeman that is undergoing a lot of development.
“A small commercial component would be great,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said. “As far as residential - I think this is the perfect place for college-oriented residences and to promote walking to campus, biking to campus, avoiding having kids travel from across town or Belgrade or wherever housing happens to be.”
Commissioner Christopher Coburn also encouraged the builders to focus on making the units affordable over prioritizing amenities like a lounge room.
Cooper said they are attempting to work commercial space into the design, but noted the parcel’s size and location on a high-traffic corner makes it difficult. He said they are looking to get the project moving along quickly.
“We realize that the need is now,” Cooper said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.